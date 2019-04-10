Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo Ollerich. View Sign

OLLERICH : Leo Edward Aug. 14, 1953 - Mar. 31, 2019 Leo went home to be with Jesus on March 31, 2019. He was born August 14, 1953 to John and Florine (nee Meidl) Ollerich at Humboldt, SK and attended Veronika Country School, and Muenster School. In 1968, Leo went to work on an assembly line, painting at Bel-Par in Surrey, BC. In the spring of 1972, he returned home to farm with his dad and help with the Ollerich Septic Service business. On July 20, 1974, Leo married the special girl he had his eye on since grade one. Aggie (Bernhard) was the joy and love of his life. Together they have three children, five grandchildren and one great-grandson. Leo enjoyed skidooing, fishing and had a real knack for fixing the machinery on the farm. He also enjoyed fabricating various tools and devices to assist on the farm. He had a very strong work ethic, which was shared and learned by everyone working at the farm and Ollerich Septic Service. He was very excited and proud when his son Kyle followed in the Ollerich footsteps and got his pilot's license in 2012. Upon retiring he thoroughly enjoyed driving along the countryside checking the fields and cattle. The grandchildren loved to hear all of grandpa's stories, which they found most interesting and humourous. Faith was very important to Leo and he made sure his family prayed and trusted God for everything. He was very devoted and dedicated to his wife and family, who were his most cherished and loved treasures of his life. Leo will always and forever be loved and remembered by his devoted wife of 44 years, Aggie (nee Bernhard) Ollerich of Humboldt, SK; 3 children: daughter Karen (David) Poppel and children Kimberly and Deklen of Saskatoon, SK; son Kevin (special friend Kailey) and children Chloe and her son Rhett, Corbin and Clayton all of Humboldt, SK; son Kyle of Humboldt, SK; sister Linda (Jim) Ferguson of Melville, SK; brother Edward (Ellen Stomp) Ollerich of Grandora, SK; father-in-law George Bernhard; and many brothers-and-sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Leo was predeceased by his parents John and Florine (nee Meidl) Ollerich; mother-in-law Hildegard (Lauer) Bernhard; and grandson Dustin Poppel (in infancy). A Prayer Service was held at Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel Humboldt, SK on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 7:30 p.m., presided by Nestor Trach with organist Darlene Cash. Scripture Readers were Theresa Schroeder and Lorne Schroeder. A Funeral Mass was offered at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Humboldt, SK on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu with concelebrants Fr. Richard Meidl, OSB and Fr. Daniel Muyres, OSB. Others taking parting were: Colin Schroeder, crossbearer; Theresa Schroeder and Lorne Schroeder, scripture readers; Michelle Stelmach and Annette Engele, intentions; Chloe Ollerich and Kimberly Poppel, giftbearers; Carol Fleischhacker and Florence Schreiner, memorial table attendants; Loretta Schugmann as director with organist Marie Aubin and members of St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, music ministry; David Poppel, urnbearer. Honorary Pallbearers were "All those who shared in Leo's life." Interment followed at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Cemetery Humboldt, SK. Memorial Donations may be directed to St. Augustine Parish Centre P.O. Box 1989 Humboldt, SK S0K 2A0 or the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation General Equipment Fund P.O. Box 1740 Humboldt, SK S0K 2A0. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114)





: Leo Edward Aug. 14, 1953 - Mar. 31, 2019 Leo went home to be with Jesus on March 31, 2019. He was born August 14, 1953 to John and Florine (nee Meidl) Ollerich at Humboldt, SK and attended Veronika Country School, and Muenster School. In 1968, Leo went to work on an assembly line, painting at Bel-Par in Surrey, BC. In the spring of 1972, he returned home to farm with his dad and help with the Ollerich Septic Service business. On July 20, 1974, Leo married the special girl he had his eye on since grade one. Aggie (Bernhard) was the joy and love of his life. Together they have three children, five grandchildren and one great-grandson. Leo enjoyed skidooing, fishing and had a real knack for fixing the machinery on the farm. He also enjoyed fabricating various tools and devices to assist on the farm. He had a very strong work ethic, which was shared and learned by everyone working at the farm and Ollerich Septic Service. He was very excited and proud when his son Kyle followed in the Ollerich footsteps and got his pilot's license in 2012. Upon retiring he thoroughly enjoyed driving along the countryside checking the fields and cattle. The grandchildren loved to hear all of grandpa's stories, which they found most interesting and humourous. Faith was very important to Leo and he made sure his family prayed and trusted God for everything. He was very devoted and dedicated to his wife and family, who were his most cherished and loved treasures of his life. Leo will always and forever be loved and remembered by his devoted wife of 44 years,(nee Bernhard) Ollerich of Humboldt, SK; 3 children: daughter(David) Poppel and children Kimberly and Deklen of Saskatoon, SK; son(special friend Kailey) and children Chloe and her son Rhett, Corbin and Clayton all of Humboldt, SK; sonof Humboldt, SK; sister Linda (Jim) Ferguson of Melville, SK; brother Edward (Ellen Stomp) Ollerich of Grandora, SK; father-in-law George Bernhard; and many brothers-and-sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Leo was predeceased by his parents John and Florine (nee Meidl) Ollerich; mother-in-law Hildegard (Lauer) Bernhard; and grandson Dustin Poppel (in infancy). A Prayer Service was held at Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel Humboldt, SK on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 7:30 p.m., presided by Nestor Trach with organist Darlene Cash. Scripture Readers were Theresa Schroeder and Lorne Schroeder. A Funeral Mass was offered at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Humboldt, SK on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu with concelebrants Fr. Richard Meidl, OSB and Fr. Daniel Muyres, OSB. Others taking parting were: Colin Schroeder, crossbearer; Theresa Schroeder and Lorne Schroeder, scripture readers; Michelle Stelmach and Annette Engele, intentions; Chloe Ollerich and Kimberly Poppel, giftbearers; Carol Fleischhacker and Florence Schreiner, memorial table attendants; Loretta Schugmann as director with organist Marie Aubin and members of St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, music ministry; David Poppel, urnbearer. Honorary Pallbearers were "All those who shared in Leo's life." Interment followed at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Cemetery Humboldt, SK. Memorial Donations may be directed to St. Augustine Parish Centre P.O. Box 1989 Humboldt, SK S0K 2A0 or the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation General Equipment Fund P.O. Box 1740 Humboldt, SK S0K 2A0. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Funeral Home Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel

627 - 7th Street

Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0

(306) 682-4114 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Humboldt Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close