Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon Richels. View Sign Obituary

RICHELS ; Leon Hubert RICHELS: Leon Hubert. It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Leon Richels, age 94 years, on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his residence Dinsdale Personal Care Home, Brandon. Leon was born April 19, 1925 in St. Gregor, SK. Leon was devoted to his family and his faith. He loved to play the fiddle and accordion. After obtaining his barbers license, he found work in Winnipeg, Plumas, and Hartney to support his family. Moving to Brandon in 1973, Leon worked at BMHC and after seventeen years of dedicated service, he retired in 1992. Leon is survived by his loving wife Tena (nee Glowa); children Heather Lariviere, Allan (Marlene), Michael, Angela Richels, Corrine (Ritchie) Jacobson and Lee (Nancy); fourteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Also survived by brothers Richard, John, and Walter Joa; sisters Rosella Braun and Caroline Joa; sisters-in-law Rita (Walter) Joa, Peggy (Ernest) Joa, Josie (Arthur) Joa and Gwen (Lionel) Joa: brothers-in-law Bob (Lorraine) Fitzsimmons and Delmar (Rosella) Braun; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Leon was predeceased by his mother Olive Rose Joa (nee Richels) July 21, 1991; stepfather John William Joa January 4, 1972; daughter Patricia Parr February 12, 2019; infant son Lionel April 12, 1967; son-in-law Roger Lariviere November 5, 2005; brothers Armond, Alvin, Ernest, Arthur and Lionel; sister Lorraine; and sisters-in-law Imelda (Armond) Joa, Marie (Richard) Joa, Judy (John) Joa, and Anne (Ernest) Joa. Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church in Brandon on Friday, December 13, 2019 with Rev. Fr. Christopher Dubois as celebrant. Pallbearers were grandchildren, Derek Richels, Rene Lariviere, Brenden Richels, Chad Jacobson, Mark Jacobson and Carlin Konkin. Interment was at Souris Glenwood Cemetery, Souris, MB. The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Rev. Fr. Christopher Dubois, St. Augustine's Church and parishioners and all those who attended and left tributes. A special thank you to Rudy and Rosemary Bidinosti for all their support and friendship and all the staff at Dinsdale Personal Care Home that provided the care and comfort he received during his stay over the past few years. For those who desire, donations in memory of Leon may be made to the Knights of Columbus or St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church, 327-4th Street, Brandon, MB, R7A 3H1 or a charity of one's choice. Dad will be forever loved and deeply missed. We are sure that Heaven has accepted him with open arms. Rest in peace Dad. Until we meet again!





; Leon Hubert RICHELS: Leon Hubert. It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Leon Richels, age 94 years, on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his residence Dinsdale Personal Care Home, Brandon. Leon was born April 19, 1925 in St. Gregor, SK. Leon was devoted to his family and his faith. He loved to play the fiddle and accordion. After obtaining his barbers license, he found work in Winnipeg, Plumas, and Hartney to support his family. Moving to Brandon in 1973, Leon worked at BMHC and after seventeen years of dedicated service, he retired in 1992. Leon is survived by his loving wife Tena (nee Glowa); children Heather Lariviere, Allan (Marlene), Michael, Angela Richels, Corrine (Ritchie) Jacobson and Lee (Nancy); fourteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Also survived by brothers Richard, John, and Walter Joa; sisters Rosella Braun and Caroline Joa; sisters-in-law Rita (Walter) Joa, Peggy (Ernest) Joa, Josie (Arthur) Joa and Gwen (Lionel) Joa: brothers-in-law Bob (Lorraine) Fitzsimmons and Delmar (Rosella) Braun; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Leon was predeceased by his mother Olive Rose Joa (nee Richels) July 21, 1991; stepfather John William Joa January 4, 1972; daughter Patricia Parr February 12, 2019; infant son Lionel April 12, 1967; son-in-law Roger Lariviere November 5, 2005; brothers Armond, Alvin, Ernest, Arthur and Lionel; sister Lorraine; and sisters-in-law Imelda (Armond) Joa, Marie (Richard) Joa, Judy (John) Joa, and Anne (Ernest) Joa. Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church in Brandon on Friday, December 13, 2019 with Rev. Fr. Christopher Dubois as celebrant. Pallbearers were grandchildren, Derek Richels, Rene Lariviere, Brenden Richels, Chad Jacobson, Mark Jacobson and Carlin Konkin. Interment was at Souris Glenwood Cemetery, Souris, MB. The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Rev. Fr. Christopher Dubois, St. Augustine's Church and parishioners and all those who attended and left tributes. A special thank you to Rudy and Rosemary Bidinosti for all their support and friendship and all the staff at Dinsdale Personal Care Home that provided the care and comfort he received during his stay over the past few years. For those who desire, donations in memory of Leon may be made to the Knights of Columbus or St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church, 327-4th Street, Brandon, MB, R7A 3H1 or a charity of one's choice. Dad will be forever loved and deeply missed. We are sure that Heaven has accepted him with open arms. Rest in peace Dad. Until we meet again! Published in Humboldt Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close