Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona Kleefeld. View Sign Service Information Regina Funeral Home 4001 East Victoria Ave Regina , SK S4V 3A3 (306)-789-8850 Obituary

KLEEFELD; Leona Aug 4, 1931- Jan 8, 2020 Leona Kleefeld was born on August 4, 1931 in Humboldt, SK to proud parents Hildegarde and Ben Korte. She passed away on January 8, 2020 at Sunset Extendicare in Regina, SK shortly after playing cards with friends. Leona was predeceased by her parents; husband Fred and son Melvin. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandsons Brad (Jenny) and Mark (Rochelle) and grandchildren Aiyana, Isaac and Jesse. Leona and Fred farmed in the Humboldt area, before moving to Regina where Leona worked at the William Booth Care Home and Queensbury Downs. In her spare time, Leona enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, cooking meals and caring for family, and watching her soaps. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4001 East Victoria Avenue, Regina, SK on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends are invited to sign the online obituary and tributes page at





Leona Aug 4, 1931- Jan 8, 2020 Leona Kleefeld was born on August 4, 1931 in Humboldt, SK to proud parents Hildegarde and Ben Korte. She passed away on January 8, 2020 at Sunset Extendicare in Regina, SK shortly after playing cards with friends. Leona was predeceased by her parents; husband Fred and son Melvin. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandsons Brad (Jenny) and Mark (Rochelle) and grandchildren Aiyana, Isaac and Jesse. Leona and Fred farmed in the Humboldt area, before moving to Regina where Leona worked at the William Booth Care Home and Queensbury Downs. In her spare time, Leona enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, cooking meals and caring for family, and watching her soaps. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4001 East Victoria Avenue, Regina, SK on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Family and friends are invited to sign the online obituary and tributes page at www.reginafuneralhome.ca. Arrangements entrusted to Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery (306) 789-8850. Published in Humboldt Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close