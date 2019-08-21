KLETTBERG : In Loving Memory of Linda July 24, 1947 - August 26, 2015 If Heaven had visiting hours Even it just for one day I would wait in line for hours Planning all I would say So many things to talk about Some important, some not so much Just to spend time with you And feel your gentle touch Instead of talking I would probably just hold you close To hear you laugh and hold your hand, see your smile which I miss the most If heaven had visiting hours Even if just for one day Being able to spend time with you Would make me want to stay Lovingly remembered, The Klettberg and Ulrich families.
Published in Humboldt Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019