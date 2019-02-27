Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Lux. View Sign

LUX: Linda Sophie Jul. 31, 1953 - Feb. 11, 2019 Linda Sophie (nee Mertz) Lux of Humboldt, SK, passed away at St. Paul's Hospital, Saskatoon, SK, on Monday, February 11, 2019. She was 65 years of age. Linda, the youngest of four children (and known as "The Baby"), was born to Joseph and Rose (nee Olynuk) Mertz on July 31, 1953, in Humboldt, SK. She was raised in the Wilmont district and attended school in Middle Lake and Humboldt. Following graduation, Linda ventured out on her own and held a server's job in the town of Wakaw. That all changed when one day, Norman Lux, her future husband walked in. Linda married Norman on April 9, 1973. They were blessed with two daughters, Bonnie and Lisa. In 1982, Linda and her lifelong partner formed their own construction company, Lux Construction, and worked side-by-side for 33 years. During that time, Linda developed a love for cooking by using her developed skills to ensure their employees were well fed and taken care of. Although she and Norman worked long hours, or extended periods of time, Linda always made time for her family and those close to her. Linda is survived by her husband of 45 years, Norman Lux; two daughters and four grandchildren: Bonnie Lux (Joe Capriotti) and children Brett Frerichs-Lux and Bailey Frerichs-Lux; and Lisa (Gord) Bilinski and children Tyler Bilinski and Chaz Bilinski; two brothers and one sister: Roman Mertz, Lillian Galambos, and Ervin Mertz; in-laws of the Lux family: Eileen (Leonard) Hiebert, Dianna (Ken) Poss, Gordon (Margaret) Lux, Fern Huslage, Linda Kunz, and Glen (Maureen) Lux; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Rose (nee Olynuk) Mertz; parents-in-law, Peter and Hilda (nee Kalthoff) Lux; sisters-and-brothers-in-law: Sylvia Mertz, Delmar Galambos, Donald (Sheila) Lux, Richard Huslage, Harvey Kunz, and Leon Lux; and by nephews: Colin Mertz, David Mertz, and Kevin Lux. The Funeral Mass was offered at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Peter Olisa. Others taking part were: Donna Altermatt, crossbearer; Dawnette Brett and Karen Smith, scripture readers; Fern Huslage, intentions; Joe Capriotti and Gord Bilinski, giftbearers; Celine Foster and Gwen Kalthoff, memorial table attendants; Carleen Richardson, eulogist; and Bailey Frerichs-Lux, urnbearer. Music ministry was provided by director Loretta Schugmann, organist Marie Aubin, and members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir. Honorary pallbearers were grandchildren, Brett Frerichs-Lux, Bailey Frerichs-Lux, Tyler Bilinski, and Chaz Bilinski, and "all others who shared in Linda's life". Interment will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation General Equipment Fund (P.O. Box 1740, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0).

627 - 7th Street

Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0

Published in Humboldt Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019

