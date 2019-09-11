Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Quintal. View Sign Service Information Beau "Lac" Funeral Home 113 6th Street West Spiritwood , SK S0J 2M0 (306)-883-3500 Obituary

Linda Sept 8, 1949 - Aug18, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Louise Quintal after a courageous battle with cancer. In her final days, she was surrounded by her loving children. Linda was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Catherine Hoffmann; sister, Doris Puetz, brother-in-law, Doug Day; and partner, Ron Dernogas. Linda is survived by her children: Rene (Cheryse), Michael (Leah), Daniel (Lauren); grandchildren: A.J., Brenner, Emmett, Mara, Mya; brother, Clarence (Elaine); sisters, Marie and Colleen (Hal); brother-in-law, Roger Puetz and many nieces and nephews. Linda was born in Humboldt, SK, and spent her early days living on the family farm in Annaheim, SK. Linda worked for Scotiabank in Saskatoon, Calgary and Prince Albert. Starting as a bank teller, she worked tirelessly on evenings and weekends to complete courses that would allow her to advance and provide for her family. She finished her career as a financial advisor. In 2009, she retired after a career of nearly 40 years. Linda deeply enjoyed her retirement years in Blind Bay, BC. She immediately loved the sense of community, and her warm and generous heart opened doors to involvement with the local church and many clubs. She had a passion for cooking, knitting, crocheting, travelling and dancing. Her greatest love was spending time with her family and dear friends. Linda's final years were not easy, but she dealt with every obstacle with a deep sense of faith and grace. A special thank you goes out to the Oncology and Palliative staff at Shuswap Lake General Hospital for their care and support throughout Linda's battle. A Funeral was held at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Blind Bay, B.C. on August 22, 2019. A Memorial Mass was celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30th at St. Joseph Parish, 260 25th Street East, Prince Albert, with Father Alberto Dela Pena officiating. Following a lunch in the church basement, Interment took place at Prince Albert Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Myeloma Canada would be appreciated. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Lorne Adams, Funeral Director, Prince Albert, SK 306-763-3322. Published in Humboldt Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019

