Loralee Elizabeth Schedlosky May 10, 1987 - Mar 23, 1996 Little did we know that day, That God would call your name, In life, we loved you dearly, In death, we do the same It broke our hearts to lose you, You did not go alone. For a part of us went with you, The day God called you home. You left us beautiful memories, Your love is still our guide, And though we cannot see you, You are always by our sides. Forever missed and lovingly remembered by, Mom, Wesley, Raymond, Grandme & families Dad, Joanne & Josalei





