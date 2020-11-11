Clark, Loretta Anna passed away at the Watrous and District Health Complex on Wednesday, Sept 30th. She was born in the Romance area on May 30, 1924. She is lovingly remembered by 2 daughters: Joyce Brennan (Dale) and Carole Clark; 4 Grandchildren: Shane & Val Brennan, Gregory Brennan and Lonetta Ullberg (Evan); 4 Great Grandsons: Joel Brennan, Gage Brennan, Anthony Armstrong &Damon; Armstrong; 3 Sisters: Eleanor Pearson, Alice Radmacher (John), & Madeline Imrie (Lloyd) as well as a Special Friend Karen Bathgate as well as many extended family.



A private family graveside service was held on Oct. 7, 2020 in the Colonsay Cemetery.



For those so wishing donations in memory of Loretta may be made to:



Special Olympics, 1121 Winnipeg, SK Regina, SK S4R 1J5.



Hanson's Funeral Service of Davidson in care of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store