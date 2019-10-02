Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Jaeb. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

JAEB: Lorraine Mary Dec 20,1926 - Sept 22, 2019 The death of Lorraine Mary (nee Wirtz) Jaeb of Quill Plains Centennial Lodge, Watson, SK, occurred at her residence on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was 92 years of age. Lorraine was born on December 20, 1926, to Louis and Elizabeth (nee Wourms) Wirtz in Humboldt, SK. She was raised on the family farm near Pilger, SK. On June 4, 1946, Lorraine married Alois Jaeb in Pilger. After their marriage, they lived and farmed on the Jaeb family farm in the Fulda district. Their union was blessed with six children: Alvera (May 1947), Joseph (April 1948 - died at birth), Glenn (August 1949), Carol (January 1955), Garry (October 1956), and Neil (September 1963). The Jaeb family moved to Humboldt in 1961, and Lorraine worked as a cook in St. Elizabeth's Hospital. In 1969, the family moved to Surrey, BC, where Lorraine was employed as a sawyer in a poultry plant. They moved back to the Humboldt district in 1982 to retire, but Lorraine went back to work as a cook at St. Peter's College. Over the years, Lorraine enjoyed cooking, sewing, and loved to work on crossword puzzles. In 2016, she and Alois moved to Bethany Pioneer Village in Middle Lake, SK. Alois died on December 31, 2016. Lorraine remained at Bethany until 2018, when she became a resident of Quill Plains Centennial Lodge. She will be lovingly remembered by four children and 12 grandchildren: Alvera's children, Dean Huculak, Lisa Morningstar, Brad Huculak, and Rhonda Huculak; Glenn (Kathy) Jaeb and family, Michael Jaeb, Michelle Hutchinson, and Marnie Rayman; Carol (George) Morneau and Carol's daughters, Nicole Davis and Leanne Sinnett; Garry (Theresa) Jaeb and family, Toni Januario, Joseph Jaeb, and Trevor Jaeb; and Neil Jaeb (Robin Ross); 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers and one sister, Leander Wirtz, Severn Wirtz, and Lavina Jackman. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, Alois Jaeb (2016); son, Joseph Jaeb (1948); daughter, Alvera Huculak (2009); son-in-law, Bernard Huculak (2012); parents, Louis and Elizabeth (nee Wourms) Wirtz; and by three brothers and six sisters: Joseph Wirtz, Rosella Cody, Marie Winkel, Evelyn Cody, Annie Lohman, Marcel Wirtz, Roman Wirtz, Bernice Wirtz, and Delores Lukan. The Funeral Mass was offered at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Prosper Abotsi. Others taking part were: Michael Jaeb, crossbearer; Audrey White and Lisa Morningstar, scripture readers; Donna Lumley, intentions; Toni Januario and Marnie Rayman, giftbearers. Urnbearers were Nicole Davis and Leanne Sinnett. Honorary pallbearers were Dean Huculak, Lisa Morningstar, Brad Huculak, Rhonda Huculak, Michael Jaeb, Michelle Hutchinson, Marnie Rayman, Nicole Davis, Leanne Sinnett, Toni Januario, Joseph Jaeb, and Trevor Jaeb. Interment followed at St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery, Humboldt. Memorial donations may be directed to the Alzheimer Society, c/o Oliver Lodge, 1405 Faulkner Crescent, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 3R5. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114)





