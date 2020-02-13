Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Pollreis. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

POLLREIS; Lorraine Theresa July 9, 1927 - February 2, 2020 The death of Lorraine Theresa (nee Jurgens) Pollreis of St. Mary's Villa, Humboldt, SK, occurred at Humboldt District Hospital on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was 92 years of age, and the last surviving member of her generation. Lorraine, the second oldest in a family of five, was born on July 8, 1927, to Clemence and Cecilia (nee Hammerer) Jurgens at home on the family farm in the Fulda/Carmel district. She was raised there, and attended Keller School. After completing her formal education, Lorraine was employed as a domestic assistant for families in the neighborhood. On April 24, 1945, she married Melvin Pollreis. They began their life together in the Annaheim district where they farmed and raised a family of three, two daughters and a son. In 1986, Lorraine and Melvin built their retirement home in Humboldt. Throughout the years, Lorraine enjoyed gardening, planting vegetables for the fresh produce she would harvest, and flowers for the beauty they added to the yard. She was a fabulous cook and baker and was known for the delicious angel food cakes she made for her children's birthdays, which they would share with their friends at school. Lorraine was an avid fan of the Blue Jays and the Maple Leafs, and loved watching their games on television. Other favorite pastimes including bowling, fishing, doing puzzles, playing cards, and socializing. As well, Lorraine loved going on bus tours, visiting various casinos, polka fest dancing, and spending the winter months in the Okanagan Valley with Melvin. A very family-oriented lady, her greatest pleasure was derived from spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Lorraine will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her three children: SHARON (Fred) Saliken of Humboldt, SK; CONNIE (John) Fugger of Saskatoon, SK; and MURRAY (Blythe) Pollreis of Delta, BC; five grandchildren: Shelley (Barry), Danny (Treena), Lori (Darren), Jenny (Craig), and Nancy; 12 great-grandchildren: Cassie, Devon, Braeden, Chanae, Mikenzie, Dawson, Evan, Delaney, Nathan (Joelle), Morgan, Bryden, and Addison; three great-great-grandchildren: Ashton, Kynzlee, and Ella; her half-sister, Carol Hickman; and by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Melvin Pollreis (February 20, 2009); parents, Clemence and Cecilia (nee Hammerer) Jurgens; and by all her siblings. The Funeral Mass was offered at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu. Others taking part were: Cassie Dosch, crossbearer; Shelley Herman and Treena Zenner, scripture readers and intentions; Morgan Rink and Mikenzie Herman, giftbearers; Nancy Fugger and Lori Adamko, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided by director Loretta Schugmann, organist Marie Aubin, and members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir. Honorary pallbearers were "all those who shared in Lorraine's life". Active pallbearers were Nathan Rink, Craig Paul, Darren Adamko, Dawson Adamko, Devon Dosch, and Danny Zenner. Interment followed at St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the St. Augustine Parish Hall (P.O. Box 1989, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0), Humboldt District Hospital Foundation Palliative Care Fund or David Ronald Bell Cardiac Fund (P.O. Box 1740, Humboldt, SK). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





