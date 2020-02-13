Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Knaflec. View Sign Service Information Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home Box 2889 Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-1622 Obituary

KNAFELC : Louise Catherine March 10, 1931 - Feb. 1, 2020 Louise (nee Schwartz) Knafelc of Watson, SK, and most recently of Saskatoon, SK passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Royal University Hospital, Saskatoon. Louise was born to Jacob and Susan (nee Raskob) Schwartz at Englefeld, SK and grew up on their farm with her seven siblings. She attended Greenside School, then completed her high school education at Bruno Academy, graduating in 1948. After attending Saskatoon Normal School, she taught in Abernathy and Attica Districts and the town of Fulda, SK. On August 5, 1952, she married Stanley Knafelc, and they began their life together on his farm near Watson where they resided until their move into town in 2003. Louise always had a large garden that led to many hours of freezing and canning fruits and vegetables. She was a wonderful cook and baker, and she provided countless delicious meals and coffee-time lunches for guests at the farm, both invited and unexpected. Louise used her sewing skills to make clothes for herself and three daughters, and later sewed toys, quilts and crafts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She took part in numerous quilting bees with her mother and other relatives and friends. She also liked to crochet, and created many shawls, afghans, vests, and craft items. Louise always took care of her health: she ate right, walked often, took yoga classes, and balanced her busy life by making time for her love of reading, playing solitaire and doing crossword puzzles. A great supporter of her community, Louise was an active member of the Sacred Heart CWL, Watson New Horizons, Legion Auxiliary, Pastoral Care, Lay Presiders, and Meals on Wheels. She was a long-time volunteer at the Quill Plains Lodge, taught Sunday school, and sang with church and local choirs. Louise was known for her speaking and writing abilities. She created or collaborated on numerous skits, poems, and songs for bridal showers, anniversaries and milestone celebrations. Though she was often asked to emcee events, more often, Louise would be the person behind the scenes, -- supporting others and lending her talents in her strong, quiet, unassuming manner; -- she was reluctant to be in the spotlight. Her faith was extremely important to her, as were her strong connections to family and friends. Wherever Mom was became a gathering place; she was the constant who provided the family "glue." In good times and definitely in the bad, four generations of relatives felt her home was the place to meet. The loving atmosphere made each one feel safe and connected. Her ability to help others and make everyone feel comfortable and special will be her legacy. After Stan's passing, Louise continued to reside in Watson until health issues led to a move in December of 2016 to Saskatoon's Trinity Manor where she lived until her passing. She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her three children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Myron (Laurie); Lynn (Dennis) Kirk and family Shannon and Bryce; Lee (Carolyn); son-in-law Greg (Rose) Putnam and his family Jeremy (Karla) and their children Lucas & Josh, and Chris (Amy); son-in-law Jim Gerspacher and family Tracy (JS) Bordeleau and their children Isaac & Florence, Regan (Shaylin), and Justin. Louise is survived by one sister, Marie Painter. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Stanley (2005), grandson Eric Putnam (2001), daughters Valerie Gerspacher (2005) and Sharon Putnam (2016); her parents Jacob & Susan Schwartz; siblings and their spouses: Helen Zimmer (Joseph Zimmer and Henry Delwisch), Lawrence (Joan) Schwartz, Ray (Betty) Schwartz, Arthur Schwartz, Alois (Evelyn) Schwartz, Willie Schwartz, Clara Schwartz (as a child); brother-in-law Norman Painter and members of Stanley's immediate family and spouses. A Prayer Service was held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. and the Funeral Mass was offered on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Both services were held at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Watson, SK. Interment followed at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Watson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Quill Plains Health Care Foundation Inc. (P. O. Box 277, Watson, SK, S0K 4V0 or by etransfer to





