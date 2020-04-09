Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lyle C. Wallington. View Sign Obituary

Lyle Charles Wallington of Prince George, BC passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Lyle was born to Wilbur and Kate Wallington on June 14 1930 in Tisdale, Saskatchewan. Lyle was married to his “sweetheart” Irene for sixty-four years. Lyle is survived by his sons, Lenard and Rouella Wallington and family, Stuart Wallington and Jolene Shepherd, his daughters, Caroline and Stan Harvey, Darlene Wallington and Dwayne Lestage. Lyle is also survived by his grandsons Jason Fleiger and Stephane Poirier and his granddaughters Katherine Fleiger and Lonnie Van Koughnett, and Paige Wallington. He is also survived by great granddaughters Hailey, Faith and Paiton Van Koughnett and his great, great granddaughter Paisley Van Koughnett. A celebration of life will be held and details will be published later. The family wish to thank Dr Carter, Dr Hillhouse, and the staff at Two Rivers Senior Centre and Gateway Complex Care. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Salvation Army.

Lyle Charles Wallington of Prince George, BC passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Lyle was born to Wilbur and Kate Wallington on June 14 1930 in Tisdale, Saskatchewan. Lyle was married to his “sweetheart” Irene for sixty-four years. Lyle is survived by his sons, Lenard and Rouella Wallington and family, Stuart Wallington and Jolene Shepherd, his daughters, Caroline and Stan Harvey, Darlene Wallington and Dwayne Lestage. Lyle is also survived by his grandsons Jason Fleiger and Stephane Poirier and his granddaughters Katherine Fleiger and Lonnie Van Koughnett, and Paige Wallington. He is also survived by great granddaughters Hailey, Faith and Paiton Van Koughnett and his great, great granddaughter Paisley Van Koughnett. A celebration of life will be held and details will be published later. The family wish to thank Dr Carter, Dr Hillhouse, and the staff at Two Rivers Senior Centre and Gateway Complex Care. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Salvation Army. Published in Humboldt Journal from Apr. 9 to May 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close