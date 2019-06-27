Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Gruending. View Sign In Memoriam

In loving memory of Lynn Gruending February 27, 1947 - June 25, 2009 Ten years have passed and it is difficult to put into words how much we miss you, but we feel your presence and influence guiding us every single day. We will never forget your thoughtfulness, compassion, and care, how you worked quietly to make life better for others, and supported the people and communities you loved most. Three grandchildren carry on your legacy of character and will know the world was made better by your life. You live on in our hearts and we will never stop missing you. Love Polly, Keane, Laura, Ada, Kristin, Liam, Greta and Bennett





In loving memory ofFebruary 27, 1947 - June 25, 2009 Ten years have passed and it is difficult to put into words how much we miss you, but we feel your presence and influence guiding us every single day. We will never forget your thoughtfulness, compassion, and care, how you worked quietly to make life better for others, and supported the people and communities you loved most. Three grandchildren carry on your legacy of character and will know the world was made better by your life. You live on in our hearts and we will never stop missing you. Love Polly, Keane, Laura, Ada, Kristin, Liam, Greta and Bennett Published in East Central Trader from June 27 to June 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close