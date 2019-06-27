In loving memory of Lynn Gruending February 27, 1947 - June 25, 2009 Ten years have passed and it is difficult to put into words how much we miss you, but we feel your presence and influence guiding us every single day. We will never forget your thoughtfulness, compassion, and care, how you worked quietly to make life better for others, and supported the people and communities you loved most. Three grandchildren carry on your legacy of character and will know the world was made better by your life. You live on in our hearts and we will never stop missing you. Love Polly, Keane, Laura, Ada, Kristin, Liam, Greta and Bennett
Published in East Central Trader from June 27 to June 28, 2019