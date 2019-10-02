Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeleine Thompson. View Sign Service Information Mourning Glory Funeral Services 1201 8th Street East Saskatoon , SK S7H 0S5 (306)-978-5200 Obituary

THOMPSON: Madeleine Aug. 30, 1930 - Sept. 24, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Madeleine Thompson on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Madeleine will be fondly remembered by her children Debbie (Bruce Dawson), Norma (Rick Howse), Janet (Len Jeffries) and Douglas (Ellen nee: Martin), her grandchildren Maggie and Leigh Dawson, Leslie Scott (Tim), Derek Howse (Chelsea Hiebert), Heidi Merkosky (Andrew Kinakin), Mark Merkosky (Amanda Schedlosky), Cameron Thompson (Kristen) and Heather Thompson, her great-grandchildren Madison, Parker, Camryn, Emily and Sam. She also leaves behind her sister, Kathleen Howard (Tom), brothers-in-law Jack and Cyril Thompson (Emeline) and 9 nieces and nephews. Madeleine was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Jim, on July 5, 2019, her parents Gwen and Ed Leslie, her brother-in-law Morrie and sisters-in-law Jean and Red Thompson. Madeleine received her B.Ed. from the University of Saskatchewan in 1952. Her first teaching job was in Humboldt where she met Jim. They were married in 1954. She was active in the community and most proud of her role in establishing Futuristic Industries, for adults with intellectual disabilities, and The Good Neighbour Store. Madeleine was the head librarian in Humboldt for 20 years and upon her retirement, the library was renamed the Reid-Thompson Library. Madeleine and Jim owned Thompson Travel in Humboldt and enjoyed travelling the world and wintering in Palm Springs and Escondido. In 2006 they moved to the Palisades in Saskatoon. At her request, there will be no funeral. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. She will be greatly missed. Cremation arrangements in care of John Schachtel - Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200





