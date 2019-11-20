Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Angelstad. View Sign Service Information Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home Box 2889 Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-1622 Obituary

ANGELSTAD ; MARGARET Jan 9, 1925 - Nov 4, 2019 Margaret Agnes Angelstad (nee Thurmeier), age 94, of Humboldt, SK passed away peacefully, on November 4, 2019 with family by her side. Margaret was born January 9, 1925 to Jacob and Amalia (nee Flaman) Thurmeier on a farm near Southey, SK. She was educated in Southey and Regina where she completed post-secondary business college. In 1948 Margaret went to Muenster to help her sister Anne and then moved to Humboldt to work as Dr. Ogilvie's receptionist. It was there that she met the love of her life, Norman Angelstad. They were married on October 4, 1950 and over the years raised nine children. Margaret was first and foremost a wonderful wife and mother, dedicating her time to her kids, their needs and activities, her garden, home and husband. As busy as she was, mom continued to work part time for Agriculture Canada and Angelstad Brothers, the family business. Mom's faith in God and the Catholic church were strong and unwavering, and her morals always pointed true north. This was reflected in her daily living. She was a lifelong member of the CWL and the Carlton Trail Pro-Life. Mom loved being outdoors in her garden. She also enjoyed reading and playing cards, especially bridge, which took her to the 2014 Senior Games as a representative for Saskatchewan. She also liked to expand her knowledge and kept up with current events. Mom and Dad enjoyed having people over for cards, music and dancing, but most especially loved being surrounded by their kids and grandkids. Many great meals, fun card games and laughter were shared at their table. Margaret's kind heart and gentle soul will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her children: Judy (Peter), Don (Joanne), David, Susan, Tim, Gary (Tina), Mike (Jackie), and Ken (Sandy); grandchildren: Jason, Krista, Jill, Jonathan, Michael, Blair, Lindsay, Carley, Jackson, Aidra, Rochelle, Krista-Lee, Kimberly, Patrick, James, and Charlie; great grandchildren: Oskar, Emma, Josh, Sara, and Isaac. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Arlene Budd, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends. A special thanks to Yvonne Saretsky, and all mom's friends at Prairie Ridge and The Elizabeth. Margaret was predeceased by her parents and siblings, husband Norman, son Jerome and granddaughter Kimberly. A Prayer Service was held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, led by Jenny Irwin. The Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Humboldt, celebrated by Fr. Demetrius Wasylyniuk, OSB. Interment followed at St. Augustine Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Humboldt District Hospital (Palliative Care), Lung Association of Saskatchewan or St. Augustine Parish Center. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, Humboldt (306-682-1622). The Angelstad family wishes to say a special thank you to Dr. Hamilton, the staff at Humboldt District Hospital, Humboldt Ambulance and the doctors and staff of Royal University Hospital. Thank you to family and friends for the many kindnesses shown to us before and during this difficult time. The gifts of food, flowers and donations in her memory are much appreciated.





