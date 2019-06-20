Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Hiebert. View Sign Service Information Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home Box 2889 Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-1622 Obituary

HIEBERT : Marie (nee Loehndorf) Sept. 20, 1938 - Jun. 11, 2019 With great sorrow and sadness we announce the passing of Marie Hiebert during the late evening of June 11, 2019 at the age of 80. Marie was surrounded by the love of her husband of fifty four years, Ray, their three beloved daughters, Raelynn (John Correia), Shannon (husband Devin Weyland) and Carla (Philip Tuttle), and Ray's brother Harold. Marie was born on September 20, 1938 to Elizabeth Hegel and William Loehndorf in Allan, SK, where she was raised and attended school with her ten brothers and sisters; Peter, Willie, Clara, Irene, Ella, Joseph, Doreen, Bernard, twins Daniel and Johnny. Marie is survived by her sister Ella. Marie adored her four grandchildren Taya, Aydan, Bree, and Ava. The Loehndorfs lived in Allan, SK, where they ran a cafe in the Allan Hotel. Marie was an integral part of the family's cafe where she met and fell in love with Ray in 1958. Marie and Ray married on July 1, 1965, in Saint Mary's Church in Saskatoon, SK. The couple made their home on the Hiebert family farm in Humboldt, SK, where they walked through life's journey together. Marie was the heart of the family bringing loved ones together for a cup of coffee, a piece of her homemade pie, or an extravagant supper. Marie's love of life is evident with one pass by the family farm where there is an abundance of trees, plants, flowers and a bountiful garden. Marie lived her life devoted to the Catholic faith. Marie was the epicenter of the Hiebert family. She lived for her husband, daughters and grandchildren. She had a zest for life, a playful humor and an infectious laugh. Marie will be forever remembered by all that she touched. A Funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday June 15, 2019 at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Humboldt, SK officiated by Fr. Peter Olisa. Interment followed at St. Scholastica Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stars Air Ambulance,





: Marie (nee Loehndorf) Sept. 20, 1938 - Jun. 11, 2019 With great sorrow and sadness we announce the passing of Marie Hiebert during the late evening of June 11, 2019 at the age of 80. Marie was surrounded by the love of her husband of fifty four years, Ray, their three beloved daughters, Raelynn (John Correia), Shannon (husband Devin Weyland) and Carla (Philip Tuttle), and Ray's brother Harold. Marie was born on September 20, 1938 to Elizabeth Hegel and William Loehndorf in Allan, SK, where she was raised and attended school with her ten brothers and sisters; Peter, Willie, Clara, Irene, Ella, Joseph, Doreen, Bernard, twins Daniel and Johnny. Marie is survived by her sister Ella. Marie adored her four grandchildren Taya, Aydan, Bree, and Ava. The Loehndorfs lived in Allan, SK, where they ran a cafe in the Allan Hotel. Marie was an integral part of the family's cafe where she met and fell in love with Ray in 1958. Marie and Ray married on July 1, 1965, in Saint Mary's Church in Saskatoon, SK. The couple made their home on the Hiebert family farm in Humboldt, SK, where they walked through life's journey together. Marie was the heart of the family bringing loved ones together for a cup of coffee, a piece of her homemade pie, or an extravagant supper. Marie's love of life is evident with one pass by the family farm where there is an abundance of trees, plants, flowers and a bountiful garden. Marie lived her life devoted to the Catholic faith. Marie was the epicenter of the Hiebert family. She lived for her husband, daughters and grandchildren. She had a zest for life, a playful humor and an infectious laugh. Marie will be forever remembered by all that she touched. A Funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday June 15, 2019 at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Humboldt, SK officiated by Fr. Peter Olisa. Interment followed at St. Scholastica Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stars Air Ambulance, https://foundation.stars.ca/SK-tributegift , in the memory of Marie. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MALINOSKI & DANYLUIK FUNERAL HOME Humboldt 306-682-1622. https://www.md-funeralhome.ca/notices/Marie-Hiebert Published in East Central Trader from June 20 to June 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close