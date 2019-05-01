Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Anne Dunne. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

DUNNE : Mary Anne Mar. 29, 1939 - Mar. 27, 2019 Mary Anne (nee Cyba) Dunne of Bethany Pioneer Village, Middle Lake, SK, (and formerly of LeRoy and Sinnett, SK), passed away at her residence on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was 79 years of age. Mary Anne, only child of Anne Cyba, was born on March 29, 1939 in North Battleford, SK. She attended school until she completed her Grade 10. She met William (Bill) Dunne while skating and they soon started dating. In March of 1954 they were engaged and on January 28, 1956, which was also Bill's birthday, they were married in Sinnett, SK. She always joked that it was better to have cold hands than a cold heart, and that she was the best birthday gift he would ever get. Their first child, Brian, was born in 1957, followed by Harvey, Colleen, Dennis, Shirley, Matthew and Jennifer. Mary Anne was an artistic woman, who wrote poetry, drew and had an amazing singing voice. She loved the song Hail Mary - Gentle Woman, which will forever bring her close whenever we hear it. She loved nature, flowers, gardening, fishing, and collecting special stones on her walks. Mary Anne enjoyed baking, especially making buns, cinnamon buns and pie, and cooking for family and friends. Playing cards, scrabble and rummoli were other favorite pastimes. There was always room for one more at the table, and she always gave up the last piece of pie, even if it meant she didn't get one at all. Mary Anne will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her children Brian (Tim Trotchie) of Saskatoon; Harvey (Gail Karoly) of Saskatoon; Shirley (Randy Hoffman) and their children Jessica and Amy of Humboldt; Matthew (Laura Renz) of Sinnett and his children Desiree, William and Brandon; and Jennifer (Amanuel Ghebremicael) of Kelowna. Mary Anne was predeceased by her husband William; daughter Colleen; son Dennis; mother Anne Cyba; and parents-in-law Charles and Mary (nee Koberinski) Dunne. A Private Family Graveside Service was held at St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Cemetery, Sinnett, on Thursday, April 25, 2019, officiated by Fr. Greg Smith-Windsor. Condolences may be sent to





: Mary Anne Mar. 29, 1939 - Mar. 27, 2019 Mary Anne (nee Cyba) Dunne of Bethany Pioneer Village, Middle Lake, SK, (and formerly of LeRoy and Sinnett, SK), passed away at her residence on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was 79 years of age. Mary Anne, only child of Anne Cyba, was born on March 29, 1939 in North Battleford, SK. She attended school until she completed her Grade 10. She met William (Bill) Dunne while skating and they soon started dating. In March of 1954 they were engaged and on January 28, 1956, which was also Bill's birthday, they were married in Sinnett, SK. She always joked that it was better to have cold hands than a cold heart, and that she was the best birthday gift he would ever get. Their first child, Brian, was born in 1957, followed by Harvey, Colleen, Dennis, Shirley, Matthew and Jennifer. Mary Anne was an artistic woman, who wrote poetry, drew and had an amazing singing voice. She loved the song Hail Mary - Gentle Woman, which will forever bring her close whenever we hear it. She loved nature, flowers, gardening, fishing, and collecting special stones on her walks. Mary Anne enjoyed baking, especially making buns, cinnamon buns and pie, and cooking for family and friends. Playing cards, scrabble and rummoli were other favorite pastimes. There was always room for one more at the table, and she always gave up the last piece of pie, even if it meant she didn't get one at all. Mary Anne will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her children Brian (Tim Trotchie) of Saskatoon; Harvey (Gail Karoly) of Saskatoon; Shirley (Randy Hoffman) and their children Jessica and Amy of Humboldt; Matthew (Laura Renz) of Sinnett and his children Desiree, William and Brandon; and Jennifer (Amanuel Ghebremicael) of Kelowna. Mary Anne was predeceased by her husband William; daughter Colleen; son Dennis; mother Anne Cyba; and parents-in-law Charles and Mary (nee Koberinski) Dunne. A Private Family Graveside Service was held at St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Cemetery, Sinnett, on Thursday, April 25, 2019, officiated by Fr. Greg Smith-Windsor. Condolences may be sent to www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Memorial donations may be directed to the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation Mental Health and Addictions (P.O. Box 1740, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0) or to the Parkinson's Canada - Saskatchewan (#110B - 2103 Airport Drive, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 6W2). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapelcom Published in Humboldt Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close