GERSPACHER : Mary Sept. 21, 1929 - Apr. 4, 2019 Mary (nee Szautner) Gerspacher of St. Ann's Senior Citizens Village, Saskatoon, SK passed away at her residence on Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was 89 years of age. Mary was the eldest of twelve children born in the beginning of the depression on September 21, 1929 to Rupert and Caroline (nee Modler) Szautner. Her mother had poor health and Mary played a motherly role to her siblings. She attended St. Francis School south of Muenster until Grade 8, with many fond memories of school days where she forged many friendships. Mary worked for several local families as a hired helper and met her future husband Bernard while working for his relatives. She was a hard worker with lots of demand for her help. She moved to Saskatoon briefly to work at the Sanitorium when she was 18, a big move for a country girl but she persevered. Mary and Bernard were married in 1952 and honeymooned in Niagara Falls. They spent the winter working in Ontario and returned home to the St. Gregor District to settle on the farm in the spring of 1953. Together they raised 9 children, farming for over 50 years through good times and bad. They enjoyed an active social life; bowling, square dancing and celebrating life events with a large circle of friends. Church community was an important part of their lives and Mary was an active member of the CWL for 65 years. Never one to sit idle, Mary's hobbies included baking, tending an enormous garden and yard and sewing. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her children: Terry (Denis) and children Brenden (Cayley), Erin (Shawn), and daughter Poppy; JoAnne; Jim and children Tracy (Jean Serge) and their family Isaac and Florence, Regan (Shaylin) and Justin; Rob (Deneen) and children Adrian, Jordan and Payton; Karen (Gerry) and children Kristen (Carole) and daughter Frida, Kimberly (Jordan) and Kyle; Kevin (Jonie) and children Nicole (Darryl) and Brad; Colleen (Tony) and children Caitlin, Brett and Kurt; Julie (Doug) and children Brooklyn, Alyssa and Jenna. Mary was predeceased by her husband Bernard (2006); daughter Marilyn (1977); daughter-in-law Valerie (2005); and many dear relatives and friends. A Prayer Service was held at St. Augustine R.C. Church Humboldt, SK on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 7:30 p.m., presided by Jenny Irwin with organist Dolores Hinz. Scripture Readers were Brenden Marchewka and Jordan Gerspacher. A Eulogy was written by Julie Hofmann and read by Lynn Kirk. A Funeral Mass was offered at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, SK on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Peter Olisa and concelebrated by Fr. Daniel Muyres, OSB. Others taking part were: Jenna Hofmann, crossbearer; Tracy Bordeleau and Justin Gerspacher, scripture readers; Kurt Yeager, intentions; Kristen Zurevinski and Kimberly Buzinsky, giftbearers; Loretta Schugmann as director with organist Dolores Hinz_and members of St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, music ministry; Alyssa Hofmann and Brooklyn Hofmann, memorial table attendants. An honor guard was formed by members of the CWL. Honorary Pallbearers were "All those who shared in Mary's life". Active Pallbearers were: Brenden Marchewka, Regan Gerspacher, Brett Yeager, Kyle Zurevinski, Brad Gerspacher and Adrian Gerspacher. Interment followed at St. Gregory R.C. Cemetery, St. Gregor, SK. Memorial Donations may be directed to St. Gregory Cemetery Fund P.O. Box 51 St. Gregor, SK S0K 3X0, St. Paul's Hospice c/o St. Paul's Hospital 1702 20th Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0Z9, STARS Saskatoon Base Hangar 21, 2475 Airport Road, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1M4 or Arthritis Society #2 706 Duchess Street, Saskatoon, SK S7K 0R3. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114)





