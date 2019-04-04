Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kosokowsky. View Sign

KOSOKOWSKY : Theresa Mary May 19, 1928 - March 25, 2019 Theresa Kosokowsky of Humboldt, SK passed away at her residence on Monday, March 25, 2019. She was 90 years of age. Theresa was born in Humboldt on May 19, 1928, the eighth child of Ben and Mary (nee Dauk) Doepker. She grew up on the family farm near Annaheim. After grade 8, she quit school to help out at home due to her mother's health concerns. In 1947 she met Peter Kosokowsky and they were wed the following year. They settled on a farm 8 miles south of Carmel where they started their family and were blessed with 5 children. In addition to her role as a fine homemaker, her interests included playing cards, golfing, bowling and travelling. Her faith was always an important and integral part of her life. She was a long-time active member of the CWL, an Ursuline Associate as well as being a regular volunteer at St. Mary's Villa in her retirement years. Theresa was her happiest when surrounded by her family from her children down to her great-great-grandchildren. Theresa will be lovingly remembered by her children: Phyllis (Bernard) Moellenbeck and family, Leah Harris, Janet (Malcolm) Nowosad, Nancy (Ryan) Wourms, Glen (Maria) Moellenbeck and Darren Moellenbeck; Lucille Kosokowsky and family, Corey (Carrie) Kosokowsky and Brad Kosokowsky; Willie (Linda) Kosokowsky and family, Andrea (Jeff) Bailey, Chad (Rachelle) Kosokowsky and Chelsea (Shane) Chometsky; Richard (Sandra) Kosokowsky and family, Erin (Curtis) Sikora and Amber (Justin) Sauer; daughter-in-law Linda Kosokowsky and family, Sherry (Bob) Olson, Wendy (Kelvin) Britton and Chris Kosokowsky. Theresa is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Ted Doepker and Donald (Eileen) Doepker; sisters-in-law Viola Doepker, Doris Doepker, Vivian Doepker and Margaret Langlois; and brother-in-law Dan Revering. Theresa was predeceased by her husband Peter Kosokowsky; son Leonard; great-grandson Patrick; and many siblings and in-laws. A Prayer Service was held at Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 7:30 p.m., presided by Janice Dobmeier. Music was provided by organist, Dolores Hinz and Paul and Mary Jane Revering. Scripture Readers were: Justin Sauer and Darren Moellenbeck. A Eulogy was delivered by Bernie Moellenbeck. A Funeral Mass was offered at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Humboldt, SK on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu and concelebrated by Fr. Emile April. Others taking part were: Ruth Hiebert and Rachel Sikora, altar servers; Wendy Britton, crossbearer; Janet Nowosad and Rachelle Kosokowsky, scripture readers; Pat Sarauer and Audrey Doepker, intentions; Ralph and Karen Fleischhacker, memorial table attendants; Nancy Wourms and Chelsea Chometsky, giftbearers; Loretta Schugmann as director with organist Denise Germaine and members of St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, music ministry. An Honor Guard was formed by members of the CWL. Active Pallbearers were: Sherry Olson, Corey Kosokowsky, Erin Sikora, Chad Kosokowsky, Glen Moellenbeck and Ryan Buller. Interment followed at St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery, Humboldt, SK. Memorial Donations may be directed to the St. Augustine Parish Hall Flooring Fund P.O. Box 1989 Humboldt, SK or St. Mary's Villa Foundation P.O. Box 1743 Humboldt, SK S0K 2A0. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114)





627 - 7th Street

Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0

(306) 682-4114 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in East Central Trader from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019

