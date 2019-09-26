Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mavis Berezowski. View Sign Obituary

BEREZOWSKI: Mavis Ann Jan. 24, 1951 - Sept. 16, 2019 The family of Mavis Ann Berezowski (age 68) is saddened to announce her passing on Monday, September 16th, 2019 in Prince Albert, SK. Mavis was born in Tisdale, SK on January 24, 1951, and was the eldest daughter to Charlie and Evelyn Berezowski. Throughout her, life Mavis enjoyed working with her hands whether it was knitting, quilting or making moccasins. She loved tending to the garden, preparing preserves, and baking delicious items for family or to be sold at the local farmer's market. Mavis spent most of her career in the food services industry starting out at the Co-op Bakery in Tisdale, SK. In 1997 she obtained her journeyman chef status at SIAST in Prince Albert, SK and remained in Prince Albert, SK working with her uncle Frank at the Husky and then later at Wendy's until her retirement earlier this year. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 22 years Greg Farish; children Liz (Jim) Allen and David (Sandy LeDoux) Wallman; grandchildren; Brandon Wallman and Nikita-Lyn Wallman; sister Cathy (Lyle) Hill as well as countless friends and extended family. As Mavis had a soft spot in her heart for stray animals, donations can be made to the SPCA, 1125 N. Industrial Drive, Prince Albert, SK S6V 5T1, in her memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at





