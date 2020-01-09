Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Strasser. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

STRASSER ; Melvin Osmund Oct 14, 1943 - Dec 12, 2019 It is with sadness in their hearts that the family of Melvin Strasser announces his passing on Thursday December 12, 2019, at Humboldt District Hospital, Humboldt, SK. He was 76 years of age. Melvin was born to Pauline (nee Weiman) and John Strasser on October 14, 1943. He grew up on the family farm north of Bruno and attended Thiel Krentz School. Melvin married Jane (nee Blaseg) on November 14, 1962 and their marriage was blessed with five children; Vicky, Sherry, Dean, Tracy and Blair. A man of many talents, Melvin could repair almost anything but his true passion revolved around farming. Melvin cared about his community and served on numerous boards and organizations throughout his life including 38 years with the RM of Bayne as both a councillor and reeve. Melvin enjoyed many hunting, fishing and camping trips with family and friends. His greatest joy in life was his family, he loved nothing more than to have his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren visit. Melvin was blessed to have his loving wife Jane by his side taking care of him so that he was able to remain at home on the family farm until a couple of days before his passing. Melvin is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jane (nee Blaseg); his children and their families: Vicky (Ken) Serblowski and family, Dayna (Mike) Elliott and family, Maddox and Harper; Brittany (Danny) Carlson and family, Samara and Ellie; Stephanie (Jason) Moss; and Branden (Kiersten) Serblowski; Sherry's children: Desiree (Kyle Knake) and family, Marliegh, Gibson, and Isla, and Shania and son, Gabriel; Dean (Hollee) Strasser and family, MacKenna and Kaylee; Tracy (Danny) Picouye and family, Courtney, Teneale and son, Kyrell, and Nikita (Trent) Huculiak; and Blair (Cynthia) Strasser and family, Kyle (Myla) Strasser and Brooke; his sister, Audrey LaBrash; his brother-in-law, Bill Chilliak; and by numerous nieces and nephews. Melvin is predeceased by his parents, John and Pauline (nee Weiman) Strasser; his parents-in-law, Margaret (nee Hoffmann) and Ed Blaseg; his daughter, Sherry; his brother-in-law, Rodney Blaseg; and his sister-in-law, Elaine Chilliak. A Prayer Service was held for Melvin on Monday, at 7:00 p.m., at St. Bruno R.C. Church, Bruno, SK, with Fr. Pius Schroh presiding. Others taking part were: Desiree Strasser, scripture reader; Vicky Serblowski and Tracy Picouye, eulogists; and Jim Anderson, music ministry. The Funeral Mass for Melvin was celebrated on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Bruno R.C. Church, Bruno, SK, by Fr. Pius Schroh. Others taking part were: Dayna Elliott, crossbearer; Britanny Carlson and Courtney Picouye, scripture readers; Stephanie Moss and Kaylee Strasser, intentions; Dean Strasser and Blair Strasser, giftbearers; Beaty Krentz and Audrey Bender, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided by Jim Anderson. Active pallbearers were Jay Chilliak, Todd Chilliak, Jason LaBrash, Trent Huculiak, Branden Serblowski, and Kyle Strasser and honourary pallbearers were "All those who shared in Melvin's life." Interment followed at the St. Bruno R.C. Cemetery in Bruno, SK, and the funeral luncheon was held in the St. Bruno Parish Hall. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Bruno Parish Cemetery, (c/o P.O. Box 328, Bruno, SK, S0K 2A0), the Huntington Society of Canada, (20 Erb St. W, Suite 801, Waterloo, ON N2L 1T2), or to Diabetes Canada, (#104 - 2301 Avenue C North, Saskatoon, SK, S7L 5Z5). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





