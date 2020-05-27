Muriel Olive Budge (nee Telfer), 99, left us peacefully on May 19, 2020, in her home in Edmonton, with her adoring family around her. Devoted wife of the late Alexander (Sandy) Budge for 58 years, she was an unforgettable mixture of strength and gentleness, of sensibility, and infinite love. Predeceased by her treasured brothers, Lloyd and Walter Telfer, she leaves unfillable holes in the lives of her daughters, Donna Martin (Ross), Pat McFarland (the late Bob), and Judy MacIntosh (George); sons, Jim and Dave Budge (Marissa); grandchildren, Luc Martin (Kristy), Adam Martin, Neil McFarland (Kelly), Laura MacDonald (Cory), Kate MacIntosh, Craig MacIntosh, Jasmin Budge, Jessie Budge, Rachael Budge, Alexander Budge, and Hannah Budge; and great-grandchildren, Jake and Ava Martin, Savannah and Imogene McFarland, and Flora and Angus MacDonald. Many nieces, nephews, and their descendants across Canada in the Telfer and MacKenzie clans share in our grief, and in the joy we shared of knowing her.



Growing up in the family that owned and published the Humboldt Journal, Muriel was intelligent and athletic. She married the love of her life, Sandy, moved house many times while raising a family of five with patience, generosity, common sense, pride, and love. The Edmonton Oilers enjoyed her support, as did both the Eskimoes and Saskatchewan Roughriders, the UWO Mustangs and all her sports-minded offspring. Muriel taught us all good manners and good taste, and kept an ever-growing family close and prosperous for 15 years after Dad passed. She never forgot a birthday and never failed to insist on nothing for herself. Clever and funny to the very end, she charmed the nurses and other staff caring for her and sang their praises. Mom is with Dad now, hitting the ball short but straight, cooking, enjoying a wee dram, and listening to the Mills Brothers.



The family especially thanks the thoughtful staff at Canterbury Manor and Court for all their kindness and care, and appreciates donations to the Canterbury Foundation in Edmonton. Mom requested no service and will be interred beside Alexander at Westlawn Cemetery.



