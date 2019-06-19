Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrna Krentz. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

KRENTZ : Myrna Frances (nee Hutmacher) February 15, 1939 - June 11, 2019 It is with sadness in their hearts that the family of Myrna Krentz announce her passing on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 80 years of age. Myrna was born to Tony and Frances (nee Hoffman) Hutmacher on February 15, 1939 in Bruno, Saskatchewan. She was their eldest daughter and throughout her life she considered them to be her greatest inspiration. She attended public school in Bruno and completed grade 9 at St. Ursula's Academy before moving with her parents to Winnipeg, where she completed high school and took a secretarial course. On May 31, 1958 she married Allen Krentz in Vancouver and the couple lived and worked there and began their family and this is where Denise was born. By 1961, Saskatchewan became home again for them, in the small town of Simmie, near Swift Current. Later Randy and Brian were born and the family moved back to Bruno after purchasing the home quarter, in 1966. For many years the family continued to farm and in 1976, Bruno Concrete Ltd., started operations and Myrna took an active role in the business, also acting as the bookkeeper. Alongside farming and enjoying her family, Myrna was involved in many organizations, offering her time and skills to the St. Bruno Parish Council and local C.W.L. chapter and serving with the Saskatchewan Housing Nominating Committee. Her love of friends and new experiences led her to take many opportunities to travel to places such as Hawaii, Colorado and Mexico and she had fond memories of the family trip to Disneyland in 1979 and trips with friends, including all of those with the Bruno Concrete Fast Ball Team. Her heart was always one of mercy for those she loved and she always moved more quickly to tears than to anger, devoting herself to her children and to their families. In 1995, Myrna and Allen retired to live in Bruno and Myrna spent the winters relaxing with knitting and crafts and watching sports while the coffee pot was always on in case friends stopped in for a visit. Myrna will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her three children and their families: Denise (Russ) Glazier and family, Jessica (Kyle) of Edmonton, AB; Randy (Sandra) Krentz and their children Brooke and Allen of Edmonton, AB; and Brian (Tammie) Krentz and their family, April (Brayden) and son Landon Carter, Robyn (Jamie) and their son Ethan, and Ryan. She is survived by her brothers: Wayne (Audrey) Hutmacher, Carman (Judith) Hutmacher, Myron (Maureen) Hutmacher, and by her brother-in-law Bob (Laura) Hampton. Myrna was predeceased by her husband, Allen Krentz, her parents, Tony and Frances (nee Hoffman) Hutmacher, her sister Maureen Hampton; her brothers-in-law: Harold Krentz and Russell Ebner; her sisters-in-law Rita Carson, Anna Hutmacher and Maureen Hutmacher and by her godson, Dean Krentz. Memorial Donations can be directed to the St. Bruno Cemetery Fund, Bethany Pioneer Village or the . A Funeral Mass for Myrna will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Bruno Parish Church in Bruno, SK. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK, (306-682-4114)





: Myrna Frances (nee Hutmacher) February 15, 1939 - June 11, 2019 It is with sadness in their hearts that the family of Myrna Krentz announce her passing on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 80 years of age. Myrna was born to Tony and Frances (nee Hoffman) Hutmacher on February 15, 1939 in Bruno, Saskatchewan. She was their eldest daughter and throughout her life she considered them to be her greatest inspiration. She attended public school in Bruno and completed grade 9 at St. Ursula's Academy before moving with her parents to Winnipeg, where she completed high school and took a secretarial course. On May 31, 1958 she married Allen Krentz in Vancouver and the couple lived and worked there and began their family and this is where Denise was born. By 1961, Saskatchewan became home again for them, in the small town of Simmie, near Swift Current. Later Randy and Brian were born and the family moved back to Bruno after purchasing the home quarter, in 1966. For many years the family continued to farm and in 1976, Bruno Concrete Ltd., started operations and Myrna took an active role in the business, also acting as the bookkeeper. Alongside farming and enjoying her family, Myrna was involved in many organizations, offering her time and skills to the St. Bruno Parish Council and local C.W.L. chapter and serving with the Saskatchewan Housing Nominating Committee. Her love of friends and new experiences led her to take many opportunities to travel to places such as Hawaii, Colorado and Mexico and she had fond memories of the family trip to Disneyland in 1979 and trips with friends, including all of those with the Bruno Concrete Fast Ball Team. Her heart was always one of mercy for those she loved and she always moved more quickly to tears than to anger, devoting herself to her children and to their families. In 1995, Myrna and Allen retired to live in Bruno and Myrna spent the winters relaxing with knitting and crafts and watching sports while the coffee pot was always on in case friends stopped in for a visit. Myrna will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her three children and their families: Denise (Russ) Glazier and family, Jessica (Kyle) of Edmonton, AB; Randy (Sandra) Krentz and their children Brooke and Allen of Edmonton, AB; and Brian (Tammie) Krentz and their family, April (Brayden) and son Landon Carter, Robyn (Jamie) and their son Ethan, and Ryan. She is survived by her brothers: Wayne (Audrey) Hutmacher, Carman (Judith) Hutmacher, Myron (Maureen) Hutmacher, and by her brother-in-law Bob (Laura) Hampton. Myrna was predeceased by her husband, Allen Krentz, her parents, Tony and Frances (nee Hoffman) Hutmacher, her sister Maureen Hampton; her brothers-in-law: Harold Krentz and Russell Ebner; her sisters-in-law Rita Carson, Anna Hutmacher and Maureen Hutmacher and by her godson, Dean Krentz. Memorial Donations can be directed to the St. Bruno Cemetery Fund, Bethany Pioneer Village or the . A Funeral Mass for Myrna will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Bruno Parish Church in Bruno, SK. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK, (306-682-4114) www.schulerlefebvrefuneralchapel.com Published in Humboldt Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.