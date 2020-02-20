Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nick Sokolan. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

SOKOLAN; Nick Dec 19, 1922 - Feb 5, 2020 Nick Sokolan passed away peacefully on February 5th, 2020 in Humboldt, SK, with family by his side. He was 97 years of age. Nick was born to Metro and Mary (nee Korowski) Sokolan at Wishart, SK. and grew up on the family farm with his seven siblings. He worked for CP Rail until he volunteered with the Canadian Army when he was 19 years old. He served with the Regina Rifles as a rifleman during the 2nd World War, seeing action in France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. Upon being discharged from the Army, Nick returned home and continued his job with the CP Rail as a section foreman, travelling throughout Saskatchewan from 1946, until he retired in Humboldt in 1982. Nick married Nettie (nee Solar) on May 26, 1956, and together they raised four boys, settling their roots in Humboldt, SK. Nick was a "Jack of all trades". He taught himself to play the violin and harmonica and enjoyed playing for his family. He could often be found in his basement sewing and tinkering with anything he could take apart or in his garage building wood projects. He was also an avid gardener, although a rather impatient one and loved to be out in his yard. Nick was a great supporter of the Legion Branch in Humboldt, becoming a life member after many years of service. He considered the Legion his second home. Nick was known for his infectious giggle and great storytelling. His ability to help others and make everyone feel comfortable and special will be his legacy. Nick will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife of 63 years, Nettie; and his four sons, Ed (Sandy) and family, Lynn (Tim McVicar) and daughter Blair, Kate (Matthew Furneaux) and daughter Harper, and Niki; Gary (Tracey) and their two sons, Joshua (Ditya Chhetry) and Matthew; Ron (Diane Sawatzky) and his three children, Cheryl, Shelby (Parker Campbell) and Aaron (Megan); Jeff (Natasha) and their two children, Daria and Zachary. A Public Visitation was held for Nick on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, and the Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., in St. Augustine R.C. Church, both in Humboldt, SK. The Funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr. Prosper Abotsi; others taking part were: Lynn Sokolan, crossbearer; Matthew Sokolan and Shelby Sokolan, scripture readers; Natasha Sokolan, intentions; Cheryl Sokolan, Shelby Sokolan and Daria Sokolan, giftbearers; Addie Branyik, eulogist. Music ministry was provided by members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, directed by Loretta Schugmann and accompanied by organist, Marie Aubin. Active pallbearers were: Joshua Sokolan, Aaron Sokolan; Zachary Sokolan, Matthew Sokolan, Niki Sokolan, and Kate Furneaux. Rev. Al Hingley led the Royal Canadian Legion Rites. Interment followed in the Humboldt Public Cemetery - Veteran's Section and a memorial luncheon was held in the Humboldt Legion Hall. Memorial donations may be directed to the Royal Canadian Legion - Branch #28, (P.O. Box 1981, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





