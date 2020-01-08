Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nikolaus Steier. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

STEIER ; Nikolaus (Nick) Dec 16, 1933 - Dec 11, 2019 Nikolaus (Nick) Steier was born on December 16, 1933, in Suple, Banat, Yugoslavia. He immigrated to Canada, docking at Pier 21, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in June, 1948. He was accompanied by his mother, grandmother and brother. His first year in Canada was spent in Humboldt, Saskatchewan with his uncle, John and his aunt, Barbara Pape. Nick attended St. Augustine School in Humboldt and then started to work for Joe and Henry Pleiter who farmed north of St. Gregor, SK. He also worked for two years in a logging camp in British Columbia. After this experience, Nick returned to the Pleiter farm and farming was his main occupation until he retired in 1998. In 2001, Nick moved to Humboldt where he enjoyed going to McDonald's with his friends and coffee buddies. Nick will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his brother, Frank (Dolores) Steier; his nephews and their families: Steven (Michelle) Steier of Humboldt and son, Cody Steier (Jade Kennedy) of Saskatoon, SK, and Chris (Tammy) Steier of White City, SK, and sons Jared Steier and Garrett Steier; his niece, Stephanie MacKay (John Zee) of Edmonton, Alberta, and sons, Colin (Ashley) MacKay and Devin MacKay, and by numerous Pape cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Franz Steier, in 1944; his mother, Rosa Pleiter, in 1987; his stepfather, Joe Pleiter, in 1984; his grandmother, Elisabeth Kiefer, in 1977; and by his step-uncle, Henry Pleiter, in 1978. A Funeral Mass was offered for Nikolaus on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, SK, celebrated by Fr. Prosper Abotsi, and concelebrated by Fr. Daniel Muyres, OSB. Others taking part were: Steven Steier, crossbearer; Michelle Steier and Chris Steier, scripture readers; Dolores Steier, intentions; Michelle Steier and Tammy Steier, giftbearers; Frank Steier, urnbearer; Larry and Victroria Zurburg, memorial table attendants. Honourary pallbearers were "All those who shared in Nick's life," and an honour guard was provided by the Knights of Columbus, Humboldt Council #2166. Music ministry was provided by: Loretta Schugmann, director; Dolores Hinz, organist; and Members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir. Interment will follow at a later date at St. Gregory's R.C. Cemetery, St. Gregor, SK. A memorial luncheon followed in the St. Augustine R.C. Parish Hall. Memorial donations may be directed either to the St. Augustine Parish Centre, (c/o P.O. Box 1989, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0), or to the St. Gregory R.C. Cemetery Fund, (c/o P.O. Box 51, St. Gregory, SK, S0K 3X0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





; Nikolaus (Nick) Dec 16, 1933 - Dec 11, 2019 Nikolaus (Nick) Steier was born on December 16, 1933, in Suple, Banat, Yugoslavia. He immigrated to Canada, docking at Pier 21, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in June, 1948. He was accompanied by his mother, grandmother and brother. His first year in Canada was spent in Humboldt, Saskatchewan with his uncle, John and his aunt, Barbara Pape. Nick attended St. Augustine School in Humboldt and then started to work for Joe and Henry Pleiter who farmed north of St. Gregor, SK. He also worked for two years in a logging camp in British Columbia. After this experience, Nick returned to the Pleiter farm and farming was his main occupation until he retired in 1998. In 2001, Nick moved to Humboldt where he enjoyed going to McDonald's with his friends and coffee buddies. Nick will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his brother, Frank (Dolores) Steier; his nephews and their families: Steven (Michelle) Steier of Humboldt and son, Cody Steier (Jade Kennedy) of Saskatoon, SK, and Chris (Tammy) Steier of White City, SK, and sons Jared Steier and Garrett Steier; his niece, Stephanie MacKay (John Zee) of Edmonton, Alberta, and sons, Colin (Ashley) MacKay and Devin MacKay, and by numerous Pape cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Franz Steier, in 1944; his mother, Rosa Pleiter, in 1987; his stepfather, Joe Pleiter, in 1984; his grandmother, Elisabeth Kiefer, in 1977; and by his step-uncle, Henry Pleiter, in 1978. A Funeral Mass was offered for Nikolaus on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, SK, celebrated by Fr. Prosper Abotsi, and concelebrated by Fr. Daniel Muyres, OSB. Others taking part were: Steven Steier, crossbearer; Michelle Steier and Chris Steier, scripture readers; Dolores Steier, intentions; Michelle Steier and Tammy Steier, giftbearers; Frank Steier, urnbearer; Larry and Victroria Zurburg, memorial table attendants. Honourary pallbearers were "All those who shared in Nick's life," and an honour guard was provided by the Knights of Columbus, Humboldt Council #2166. Music ministry was provided by: Loretta Schugmann, director; Dolores Hinz, organist; and Members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir. Interment will follow at a later date at St. Gregory's R.C. Cemetery, St. Gregor, SK. A memorial luncheon followed in the St. Augustine R.C. Parish Hall. Memorial donations may be directed either to the St. Augustine Parish Centre, (c/o P.O. Box 1989, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0), or to the St. Gregory R.C. Cemetery Fund, (c/o P.O. Box 51, St. Gregory, SK, S0K 3X0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Published in Humboldt Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close