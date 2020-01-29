Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Crozon. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

CROZON; Paul Marie Dec 20, 1933 - Jan 17, 2020 It is with sadness in their hearts that the family of Paul Crozon, of Humboldt, Saskatchewan, and formerly of Naicam, SK, announces his passing on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Humboldt District Hospital. He was 86 years of age. Paul Marie Crozon was born December 20, 1933. His parents, Anne and Rene, had 10 children, and Paul was the second youngest. Like his nine siblings, he was born on the farm, located 10 miles northwest of Naicam, SK. Paul completed grades 1 through 8 locally at Byng School, and then grades 9 through 13 at Gravelbourg, SK. Afterwards, he returned home to help his brothers and his dad farm, and then stayed on the farm for the next 65 years. In the summer of 1961, Paul met his future wife, Anna Theisen, and the pair married within the year on July 28, 1962. The couple moved onto the family farm with Paul's parents, and between 1965 and 1971, Paul and Anna had five children: Diane, Miles, Janice, Warren, and Tania. Paul worked hard, running a mixed grain and cattle operation, but also enjoyed playing cards, curling, hunting, downhill skiing, and watching his kids and grandkids play sports. He took great pleasure in socializing with his neighbours and extended family, often hosting gatherings at the farm. Though he lost his wife Anna in 2006, and his son Miles in 2015, Paul stayed on the farm until the fall of 2017, when he and his daughter Janice moved into Humboldt. After struggling with COPD for several years, Paul passed away the morning of Friday, January 17th, 2020, with his family close by. Paul will be remembered for his warm smile, his calm presence, his quiet devotion to family, and his love of a good card game. Paul will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his three daughters, one son, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren: Diane (Larry) Walby of Humboldt, SK, and family: Cassandra (Eric) Crone, Braelyn and Bentley, and Jonnathan Walby; Janice Crozon of Humboldt, SK; Warren Crozon (Joanne Bourgault) of Saskatoon, SK, and family, Alexander and Mattea; and Tania (Trent) Lalonde of Saskatoon, SK, and family, Amy and Paige; and by sister, Agnes Coquet of Melfort, SK; in-laws: Irene Crozon of Watson, SK, Marlyn Crozon of Oakville, ON, George (Carol) Theisen of Humboldt, SK, Elaine (Owen) MacPherson of Big River, SK, Neil (Shirley) Theisen of Grenfell, SK, and Debbie Hustej of Annaheim, SK; and by numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Anna (nee Theisen) Crozon, (May 2006); son Miles, (May 2015); grandson Joshua Lalonde; his parents, Rene and Anne (nee Gueguen) Crozon; siblings: Yves Crozon, Pierre Crozon, Elizabeth (Louis) Coquet, Josephine (Joe) Pitt, Leon Crozon, Pauline ( Gilbert) Clouatre, Sr. Jeanne Crozon, Marcel Crozon; and by in-laws, Louis and Frances (nee Schwingenschloegl) Theisen, Lucien Coquet, Orville Theisen, and Peter Hustej. A Prayer Service was held for Paul on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., at St. Augustine R.C. Church in Humboldt, SK, presided over by Bev Trach. Others taking part were Larry Walby and Kathy Crozon, scripture readers; Darlene Cash, organist; Wanda Lefebvre and Darla Christianson, memorial table attendants. The eulogy was delivered by Amy Lalonde and Cassandra Crone. The Funeral Mass was offered on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Augustine R.C. Church in Humboldt, SK, con-celebrated by Fr. Prosper Abotsi and Fr. Lorne Crozon. Others taking part were: Rya Joa, crossbearer; Larry Walby and Lorette Coquet, scripture readers; Chelsea Joa and Chene Hustej, intentions; Paige Lalonde, Braelyn Crone, and Mattea Crozon, giftbearers; Margery Crozon and Gladys Hamilton, memorial table attendants; and pallbearers: Jonnathan Walby, Jordan Theisen, Evan Hustej, Ed Coquet, Wayne Crozon, and Corey MacPherson. Honorary pallbearers were: "All those who shared in Paul's life." Music ministry was provided by members of the St. Augustine R.C. Parish Funeral Choir, directed by Loretta Schugmann, and accompanied by organist, Marie Aubin. A memorial luncheon was held at the Bella Vista Inn, Humboldt, SK, and interment followed at St. George's R.C. Cemetery, Naicam, SK. Memorial donations may be directed to the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation - Palliative Care Unit, (P.O. Box 1740, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





