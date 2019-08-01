Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Hoffman. View Sign Service Information Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home Box 2889 Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-1622 Obituary

HOFFMAN: Paul April 27, 1932 - July 12, 2019 The sudden unexpected death of Mr. Paul Melvin Hoffman, 87 years of age from Spalding, SK, occurred at his residence on Friday, July 12, 2019. Paul was born on April 27, 1932 at Daphne, SK to George and Olga (nee Finkbeiner) Hoffman; one of seven children. He received his formal education attending Rosebush, Green Meadows and Iron Spring Schools. Paul then moved to Thunder Bay, ON where he worked at the Grain Terminal for one year. While in Ontario he worked at a Logging Camp for a very short time. Following his time in Ontario, Paul returned to the farm working with his father. Soon after his return to Saskatchewan, Paul met the love of his life, Betty Little, at a local dance. They were beautiful dancers. They were married at the United Church in Spalding on September 3, 1954. They lived with their parents George and Olga on the Hoffman farm. They also lived in the bunk house on the Little's farm while building their forever home on the family quarter near Spalding. This union was blessed with six beautiful children; five girls and one son. Paul and Betty, along with their children, ran a mixed farm with many different animals: cattle and horses being his favourite. He followed his children in their sports and activities. He also enjoyed attending the senior hockey team games in Spalding. A self taught musician, Paul loved music and enjoyed getting together with family and friends. He enjoyed singing with sisters Lavina, Elaine and brother David. Paul also recorded a record in his earlier years. He sang in the church choir and often would harmonize with Brenda Curtis. He was gifted with a beautiful tenor voice. Paul also was a faithful member of the United Church and volunteered on many boards at the church. In the early 80's Paul reduced his farming activities to just grain and sold off his cattle. He loved his life on the farm and continued to keep an immaculately manicured yard. Paul had a love hate relationship with the family cats that kept him company and very busy. He was known as quite the prankster; always keeping his children, grandchildren and others on their toes. After Betty's passing in 2014, Paul's life was very different and he missed her deeply, but remained on the farm until his passing. Paul will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his six children: Valorie (Ken) Watson and family Kari (John) Pavlovich and children Keyron, Sage and Kobe; Kara (Noel) Silva and children Kayla (Calvin) Penner and daughter Sophia Maria, and Kyrel; Sherry Richardson and family Sarah (Todd) Richardson-Mettlewsky, Amy Marie Richardson and Brennan Richardson; Jody Hoffman; Vanda (Derek) Wallaker and family Angela O'Hare and children Quinn, Cody and Shaelyn; Stacey (Nevin) LeRoux and children Rylen and Trysen; Katrina (Russell) Krenzler and children Myrissa and Alyissa (Jack Rosenthal); LeeAnna (Brian) Taphorn and children Colton and Meagan (Coltan) Ryan and son Bowdrie; one brother Arthur (Doreen) Hoffman; one sister Lavina Fairman; sister-in-law Donna Harvey and numerous nieces and nephews. Paul was predeceased by parents George and Olga Hoffman; wife Betty Hoffman; her parents Roy and Pearl Little; brother-in-law Gerald Little; sister-in-law Palma and brother-in-law Mervin Little; grandson Matthew Richardson; son-in-law Wayne Richardson; and his brothers and sisters: Otto, Violet, Elaine and David. A Private Family Funeral will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Paul's memory maybe directed to Children's Hospital Foundation or Kinsmen Telemiracle. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to MALINOSKI & DANYLUIK FUNERAL HOME, Humboldt (306-682-1622).





