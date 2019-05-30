IN LOVING MEMORY MITCHELL : Philip Philip Richard Mitchell was born August 18, 1930 to David and Elizabeth Mitchell. He grew up on a farm near Coulston district and attended high school at PACI in Prince Albert. Phil spent his early working years with the CN Rail. He met Lorna and they were married in June of 1957. They had a home in Prince Albert before moving to the farm by Star City in 1963. Phil and Lorna adopted Twyla in 1969 and Trent in 1972. Phil and Lorna rented the farmland in 1989. They resided on the farm until 2006 and relocated to Tisdale. Phil was an avid gardener and continued his gardening in Tisdale. He would also go fishing any time the opportunity arose. Phil also donated a great deal of time to the community. He was a very active member of the Elks for over 50 years and was a lifetime member. He also spent time on the Minor Sports Board and the School Board. In his retirement years, Phil took up painting. It was a surprise to his children, who had never really seen a creative side to their Dad. His paintings will be cherished by all who has acquired one, and by his family. In 2017, Alzheimer's had taken a hold on Phil. He moved first into Nirvana and then into Parkland Place. Phil passed away in Parkland Place on May 18, 2019. A Graveside Funeral Service for Philip was held at the South Star Cemetery, Star City, SK on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Friends so wishing may make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Association of Saskatchewan. To leave condolences for the Family, please visit the online guestbook at www.fedusiakfuneralchapel.com. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Fedusiak Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, Melfort.
Published in East Central Trader from May 30 to May 31, 2019