Raoul's family is saddened to announce his sudden passing on May 15th at his home in Dawson Creek, BC. He was the 13th child of Raoul and Marie (Brochu) Clavelle. Raoul was born in Saskatoon, SK, and lived his early years on the family farm near Viscount, SK. He moved to Calgary, AB, and was employed as a truck driver, then moved to Sundre, AB, and worked as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver. He later moved to Northern BC where he worked in the logging industry.



Raoul could always be found with a big smile and greatly enjoyed entertaining others with his jokes and antics. He rarely missed a family function as he very much valued the importance of family and friends.



Raoul will be greatly missed by his wife, Jo-Anne (Meier) Clavelle; his siblings, Roger (Evelyn), Annette (Ron), Jeanine (Ron), Armand (Debbie), Yvette (Lyle), Denis, Rita (Gordon), Joe (Gwen), Ed, Patrick (Arlene), Richard, and Laura (Rick); 30 nieces and nephews; and 55 great-nieces and nephews. Raoul was predeceased by his parents, Raoul and Marie (Brochu) Clavelle.



A celebration of life mass was held at St. Alphonse R.C. Church in Viscount, SK, on June 10, 2019, at 10 am.



Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St Alphonse Cemetery Fund in Viscount.

