Riley Trent Ebner May 14, 1997 - April 19, 2018 For all you were to us in life, And all the joy you brought Your memory is with us, In every single thought. The pain we felt in losing you, will never go away, But knowing that you're in our heart Helps get us through each day You left behind a blessing You improved the lives of four. Your big heart is still out there beating in one And you gave precious gifts to three more And this spring when we are in the field We know we can't see you But we will feel you there With that sly little grin and your lip stuffed full of chew And though our hearts our heavy They are also full of love. And that helps to comfort us, While you're in heaven above. Your love and memories are our greatest treasure! And you are forever in our hearts! Love, Mom, Dad, Shauna, Lee, Hayden, Keira, Dustin, Megan, Lahna, Ethan, Tara, Darryl, Cohen xoxo





