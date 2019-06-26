Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Barnes. View Sign Obituary

BARNES : Robert Wilfred Robert Wilfred Barnes of Port Rowan in his 81st year, passed away peacefully at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Tuesday June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Norma (Boles) Barnes who he married April 12, 1975. Dear father of Barbara & husband Neil Rowed of Courtney B.C., and Ron & wife Susan of Elora. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Joshua, Melanie & Jay, Laura & Kevin and by his great grandchildren Kayden, Makenna, Bella and Ava. Survived by his sister Shirley Parker of Red Deer, AB and by his half brothers and sisters Gerald & wife Kathy, Neil & wife Laverne all of Prince Albert, SK, Diane & husband Pete Weiland, Beverley & husband Bob Sollosy all of Saskatoon, SK. And by his wonderful nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his first wife Violet (Hansen) Barnes (1974), by granddaughter Elizabeth and by his parents Wilfred & Ruby (Baxter) Barnes and by his brother-in-law Murray Parker. Robert graduated from the University of Toronto - Masters of Health Sciences and the University of Saskatchewan - Doctor of Medicine where he was presented with his Medicine Degree by John Diefenbaker. Robert served in the Royal Canadian Air Force for 30 years retiring with the rank of Full Colonel. Following his retirement in 1988 he accepted the position as the Medical Officer of Health in Oxford County until retiring in 1998. He was a lifelong Saskatchewan Roughriders fan. Relatives and friends may call at the Jeffrey W. Glendinning Funeral Home 36 Front St., Port Rowan on Saturday June 22, 2019 from 9:30am until 10:45am. Funeral Service will follow in the Clark Chapel at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation (cheques accepted) would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at





