STROEDER : Robert Feb. 2, 1945 - Mar. 14, 2019 Robert "Bob" Stroeder of Humboldt, SK, passed away at Humboldt District Hospital on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was 74 years of age. Bob was born on February 2, 1945, to Anthony and Mary (nee Albers) Stroeder at Humboldt. He attended Marysburg School until Grade 9, staying home to continue to work on the farm. Bob farmed the majority of his life as well as working at the Auction Mart, Home Hardware and Ollerich's for many years. Bob was always willing to help his family with anything they needed. He enjoyed baseball, hockey and fishing. Bob is survived by his two daughters and three grandchildren: Shannon (Ryan) Fleischhacker and son North, and Amy (Brendan) Kalthoff and children Delaney and Kaybri. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Melvin (Josephine) Stroeder, Grace Bautz, Millie (Ray) Hofmann, Tony (Sandy) Stroeder, Ann Zelle, Ken Stroeder, Ruth (Benno) Barlage, Karen Ferguson, Kevin (Allyson) Stroeder, and Judy (Paul) Ulrich; sister-in-law, Janet Stroeder; and by many nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Mary (nee Albers) Stroeder; sisters: Virginia (Arnold) Thimm, Marina Stroeder, Mary (Art) Lamping, Nettie Stroeder, Maria Stroeder and Elizabeth Stroeder (both in infancy); brother, Randy Stroeder; brothers-in-law: Roger Zelle, Cam Ferguson and Werner Wittke; nephews: Bruce Thimm, Morris Hofmann and John Barlage; niece, Carla Stroeder; two great-nephews: Logan Wittke and Landon Wittke; and by two great-nieces: Courtney Hammerer and Amara Wittke. The Funeral Mass was offered at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church, Humboldt, SK on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Peter Olisa, and concelebrated by Fr. Daniel Muyres, OSB. Others taking part were: Todd Hofmann, crossbearer; Karen Ferguson and Lita Kiefer, scripture readers; Bernadette Albers, intentions; Linda Suer and Donna Hammerer, giftbearers; Magdalen Dagenais, memorial table attendant. Music ministry was provided by director Loretta Schugmann, organist, Dolores Hinz, and members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir. The urnbearer was Russell Wittke. Honorary pallbearers were Russell Wittke, Murray Wittke, Gary Thimm, Brian Thimm, Doug Hofmann, Todd Hofmann and Kevin Stroeder. Memorial donations may be directed to the Humboldt District Hospital Palliative Care Fund, P.O. Box 1740, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0 or St. Augustine Parish Centre P.O. Box 1989, Humboldt, SK S0K 2A0. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114)





627 - 7th Street

Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0

(306) 682-4114 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Humboldt Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019

