Service Information Ponoka Funeral Home 5115 50th Ave Ponoka , AB T4J 1R5 (403)-783-3122 Obituary

RODE ; LARRY DUANE It is with great sorrow that the Rode family announce the passing of our Husband, Father, and Grandfather on November 25, 2019 at the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton, Alberta. Larry Duane Rode was born December 26, 1955 to Albert and Bertha (Schinkel) Rode in Lanigan, Saskatchewan. Larry spent his early years on the farm southwest of Lanigan and later moved into the town of Lanigan. Larry enjoyed participating in many activities. Piano and choir were soon left behind for sports, hockey being his passion along with baseball, football and all school sports with the exception of curling which was "like watching paint dry." Larry's love of sports continued through his adult life with hockey both on and off the ice, fastball and golf. He was always an avid fan of the Riders and Bruins, whether they were winning or losing. Larry obtained his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan in 1978, and his Chartered Accountant designation in 1983. His professional life took the family to Edmonton, Alberta (Collins Barrow), Humboldt, Saskatchewan (Duetscher Kunaman Scott/MNP), and finally to Calgary, Alberta as Managing Regional Partner (MNP). Due to complications of cataract surgery, Larry took early retirement in 2011. Larry married his high school sweetheart Claudette (Klatt) in 1973. Working together they raised their family Leanne (1973) and John (1982). Larry's greatest joy in life was seeing his children and grandchildren, spending time together enjoying nature, a competitive game of Kaiser, camping, and fishing in Papa's boat. He would often grumble good naturedly that he was so busy replacing lost hooks, helping to land the "really big one" in hopes it was a keeper, that he didn't even get his hook into the water! He would beam from ear to ear after an activity when one of the grandkids would inevitably say "Papa this is the best day of my life." Larry was a man of many traits and left a lasting impression with the people he encountered in life. A few of the many words used to describe him are warm, welcoming, giving, jolly, funny, joyful, warmhearted and on the serious side was understanding, realistic, encouraging, intelligent, creative, inspiring and driven. At this sad time, we find comfort in one of many of Larry's words of wisdom " LIFE IS A CONTINUAL PROCESS OF GETTING USED TO THINGS WE NEVER EXPECTED." Unknown Author Larry is loved and will be missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Claudette (Klatt) Rode; daughter Leanne Schenn and grandchildren Rayden, Katanna, and Drake; son and daughter-in-law John and Evguenia Rode and grandchildren Timothy and Jacob; siblings Norma Winter, Marlene (Al) Roth, Verna Jean (Bill) Samborski, Marion (Cameron) Hall and Glenna (Robert) Brown; in-laws Paul Gniewotta and Gail Brown; and mother-in-law Audrey Klatt. Larry was predeceased by his parents Albert and Bertha Rode; siblings Gordon (in infancy), Gladys Gniewotta, Elaine (Gordon) Greve and Ernest Rode. In memory of Larry, donations are gratefully accepted to the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation, 3942-50A Avenue Red Deer, Alberta T4N 4E7. As per Larry's wishes, no Funeral Service will be held. To express condolences to Larry's family, please visit www.womboldfuneralhomes.com Arrangements Entrusted To Ponoka Funeral Home - A Wombold Family Funeral Home-





