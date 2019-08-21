Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Silzer-Quinn. View Sign Obituary

SILZER-QUINN : Rose Jan 12, 1959 - Aug 14, 2019 Rose Silzer-Quinn, of Saskatoon, SK passed away at her home surrounded by her family on August 14, 2019 at the age of 60 years. She was the beautiful, loving mother of Lesley Voellmecke of Ottawa, ON and Amanda Thiemann (Jason) of St. Gregor, SK. She will also be dearly missed by her "dollies" - her granddaughters Ava and Reece Thiemann, her father Ewald Silzer, her brothers and sisters, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother, Leona Silzer. Rose was born on January 12, 1959 in Humboldt and grew up on a farm near St. James. Rose's career consisted of over 30 years in the Credit Union system, including as manager in Muenster, where she resided for many years and where her daughters grew up. Her strong leadership role extended beyond Muenster to reach throughout the Credit Union system in Saskatchewan. In addition to those contributions, Rose dedicated her time and energy to various causes close to her heart, including the Saskatchewan Regional Health Board, the United Way, and Ronald MacDonald House. Most recently she served as President of the Heritage Crescent Condo Board, and as a volunteer in an elementary school classroom. Rose was an incredibly generous and warm person who connected with everyone she met. Her home was often filled with friends, family and freshly baked cookies. Time spent with Rose always left you feeling nurtured and cared for. Her selfless and giving spirit continued to her last days in the ways in which she continued to care for all of those around her. Her light will continue to shine. A celebration of Rose's life was held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 7:00pm from Hillcrest Funeral Home (210 Wess Rd, Saskatoon). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rose's name may be made to the Ronald MacDonald House Charities in Saskatoon. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting





: Rose Jan 12, 1959 - Aug 14, 2019 Rose Silzer-Quinn, of Saskatoon, SK passed away at her home surrounded by her family on August 14, 2019 at the age of 60 years. She was the beautiful, loving mother of Lesley Voellmecke of Ottawa, ON and Amanda Thiemann (Jason) of St. Gregor, SK. She will also be dearly missed by her "dollies" - her granddaughters Ava and Reece Thiemann, her father Ewald Silzer, her brothers and sisters, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother, Leona Silzer. Rose was born on January 12, 1959 in Humboldt and grew up on a farm near St. James. Rose's career consisted of over 30 years in the Credit Union system, including as manager in Muenster, where she resided for many years and where her daughters grew up. Her strong leadership role extended beyond Muenster to reach throughout the Credit Union system in Saskatchewan. In addition to those contributions, Rose dedicated her time and energy to various causes close to her heart, including the Saskatchewan Regional Health Board, the United Way, and Ronald MacDonald House. Most recently she served as President of the Heritage Crescent Condo Board, and as a volunteer in an elementary school classroom. Rose was an incredibly generous and warm person who connected with everyone she met. Her home was often filled with friends, family and freshly baked cookies. Time spent with Rose always left you feeling nurtured and cared for. Her selfless and giving spirit continued to her last days in the ways in which she continued to care for all of those around her. Her light will continue to shine. A celebration of Rose's life was held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 7:00pm from Hillcrest Funeral Home (210 Wess Rd, Saskatoon). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rose's name may be made to the Ronald MacDonald House Charities in Saskatoon. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorial.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jamie Rugg. Published in Humboldt Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close