: Rose Sept 23, 1926 - Sept 19, 2019 On Thursday, September 19, 2019, Rose Wolsfeld of Humboldt, Saskatchewan passed away peacefully in Humboldt District Hospital with the support of her loving family. She was 92 years of age. Rose was born on September 23, 1926, in Aka, Hungary, the eldest daughter of Frank and Theresia (Wachtler) Schweighardt. She was educated in Aka and worked on the family farm until 1944 when, due to the war, the family was evacuated to what was then, Czechoslovakia. Rose endured the difficulties of the Second World War with her family. Her father and eldest brother were in the army and lost their lives. In 1945, the family returned to Aka. After being deported with her family in 1948, Rose worked in a lace factory in Ellefeld, East Germany, until she fled to Heilbronn, West Germany, in 1949. There was much joy when the family was reunited in Niederneukirchen, Austria, in June, 1949. Rose arrived in Muenster, SK, with her mother and five siblings on May 4, 1950. She soon began to work at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, where she worked until 1955. On January 5, 1957, Rose married Alfred Wolsfeld. The couple adopted two girls on February 6, 1966, Mary and Theresa, who were sisters and only four and three years old. Alfred died suddenly at home in the afternoon of Sunday, October 8, 1978. Rose began to work at St. Mary's Villa in the dietary department in January of 1979 and she remained working there until February of 1991. Rose continued to volunteer at St. Mary's Villa, especially in the area of spiritual care. In her retirement, Rose took time to travel, taking several trips to Europe, including Rome, Medugorje and the Holy Land. She visited her homeland and hometown in Hungary three times and took a trip to Guadalupe, Mexico in 2003. Rose always took great pride in her two daughters, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Rose will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her daughters: Mary (Ed) Symchyck, and their son, Shaun Symchyck (Paige Griffith) and daughter, Amber Symchyck (Randy Yu), all of Saskatoon, SK; Theresa ( Chris) Marshall and their son, Alfred Marshall and daughter Brittany (William) Carley and their children, Chloe, Lily, Willow and Odin, all of Melfort, SK; and her brothers, Emmerich (Anne) Schweighardt and Nick (Yvonne) Schweighardt, both of Humboldt, SK; and her brothers-in-law, Joseph Einreinhoffer and David Nordick; her numerous nieces and nephews; and members of the Wolsfeld family. Rose is predeceased by her husband, Alfred Wolsfeld, (October 8, 1978); her brothers, John Schweighardt and Frank (Elisabeth †) Schweighardt; her sisters, Helen Einreinhoffer and Monica Nordick, and also two sisters in infancy. A Prayer Service was held for Rose on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., at Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK, presided over by Nestor Trach. Others taking part were: Darlene Cash, organist; and Mark Schweighardt and Martin Schweighardt, scripture readers. A Funeral Mass was offered for Rose on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, SK, celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu, and concelebrated by Fr. Paul Paproski, OSB, Fr. Daniel Muyres, OSB, and Fr. Lawrence De Mong, OSB. Others taking part were: Tom Schweighardt, crossbearer; Mark Schweighardt and Martin Schweighardt, scripture readers; Bob Schweighardt; intentions; Mary and Ed Symchyck and Theresa and Chris Marshall, giftbearers; Maureen and Tom Beisel and Katherine Beisel and Nicholas Beisel, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided by Members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, directed by Loretta Schugmann, with organist, Dolores Hinz. Active pallbearers were: Shaun Symchyck, Alfred Marshall, Keith LeJan, Kelly Wolsfeld, Joe Schweighardt, and Michael Schweighardt. Honorary pallbearers were, "All those who shared in Rose's life." Interment followed at St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery, Humboldt, SK. A Memorial Luncheon was held in the St. Augustine R.C. Parish Hall, Humboldt, SK. Memorial donations may be directed either to the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation-Spiritual Endowment Fund, (P.O. Box 1740, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0) or to the St. Augustine R.C. Church, (P.O. Box 1989, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Published in East Central Trader from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019

