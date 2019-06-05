ARTHUR : Ross Ross Warren Malcom Arthur was born on September 2, 1940 in Deloraine, Manitoba to parents Basil and Doris Arthur. Ross was raised on the family farm between Alida, Saskatchewan and Redvers, Saskatchewan. He attended Arbor Vitae County School until 1952 and completed high school in Redvers. Ross attended teachers college in Regina from 1959-1960. Ross met Dian Shirley Larson, the couple was married August 26, 1961. Together they had four children: Dawn, Jayne, Bonnie and Vaughn. Ross taught in Carnduff, Rose Valley, Coronach, Redvers, Ogema, and spent the last 16 years of his career in Oxbow. He belonged to the Lutheran Church Board, the Teachers Federation for Salary Negotiator. He was a Provincial Drama Adjudicator. In the summer of 1967 Ross drove and travelled with "The Socialable" carriage in parades in Saskatchewan and Alberta. Ross' hobbies included: planes, trains and automobiles. He also enjoyed woodworking, and was very interested in politics. Ross was predeceased by his parents Basil and Doris; sister Gayle; niece Felicia; in-laws Lenor and Alice, Leroy and Gert, Pearl and Ernie. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Dian; children: Dawn (Dave), Jayne (Wayne), Bonnie (Dean), and Vaughn; grandchildren: Robbi, Thomas, Dayla, Dave, Joel, Amber, Blaine, Katie, Korey, Dustin, Julie, Randi, Matt, Mark, Bree, Cody and Katie; great-grandchildren: Sadie, Kamden, Aybree, Emma, Jase, Bryce, Olivia, and Elinor; along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. "We'll see you, be good." -Ross Arthur Words are inadequate for what we feel as a family, all the help, food, flowers, kind words, lots of hugs. Thank you for being you. Dian & Family
Published in Humboldt Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019