Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross Arthur. View Sign Obituary

ARTHUR : Ross Ross Warren Malcom Arthur was born on September 2, 1940 in Deloraine, Manitoba to parents Basil and Doris Arthur. Ross was raised on the family farm between Alida, Saskatchewan and Redvers, Saskatchewan. He attended Arbor Vitae County School until 1952 and completed high school in Redvers. Ross attended teachers college in Regina from 1959-1960. Ross met Dian Shirley Larson, the couple was married August 26, 1961. Together they had four children: Dawn, Jayne, Bonnie and Vaughn. Ross taught in Carnduff, Rose Valley, Coronach, Redvers, Ogema, and spent the last 16 years of his career in Oxbow. He belonged to the Lutheran Church Board, the Teachers Federation for Salary Negotiator. He was a Provincial Drama Adjudicator. In the summer of 1967 Ross drove and travelled with "The Socialable" carriage in parades in Saskatchewan and Alberta. Ross' hobbies included: planes, trains and automobiles. He also enjoyed woodworking, and was very interested in politics. Ross was predeceased by his parents Basil and Doris; sister Gayle; niece Felicia; in-laws Lenor and Alice, Leroy and Gert, Pearl and Ernie. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Dian; children: Dawn (Dave), Jayne (Wayne), Bonnie (Dean), and Vaughn; grandchildren: Robbi, Thomas, Dayla, Dave, Joel, Amber, Blaine, Katie, Korey, Dustin, Julie, Randi, Matt, Mark, Bree, Cody and Katie; great-grandchildren: Sadie, Kamden, Aybree, Emma, Jase, Bryce, Olivia, and Elinor; along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. "We'll see you, be good." -Ross Arthur Words are inadequate for what we feel as a family, all the help, food, flowers, kind words, lots of hugs. Thank you for being you. Dian & Family





: Ross Ross Warren Malcom Arthur was born on September 2, 1940 in Deloraine, Manitoba to parents Basil and Doris Arthur. Ross was raised on the family farm between Alida, Saskatchewan and Redvers, Saskatchewan. He attended Arbor Vitae County School until 1952 and completed high school in Redvers. Ross attended teachers college in Regina from 1959-1960. Ross met Dian Shirley Larson, the couple was married August 26, 1961. Together they had four children: Dawn, Jayne, Bonnie and Vaughn. Ross taught in Carnduff, Rose Valley, Coronach, Redvers, Ogema, and spent the last 16 years of his career in Oxbow. He belonged to the Lutheran Church Board, the Teachers Federation for Salary Negotiator. He was a Provincial Drama Adjudicator. In the summer of 1967 Ross drove and travelled with "The Socialable" carriage in parades in Saskatchewan and Alberta. Ross' hobbies included: planes, trains and automobiles. He also enjoyed woodworking, and was very interested in politics. Ross was predeceased by his parents Basil and Doris; sister Gayle; niece Felicia; in-laws Lenor and Alice, Leroy and Gert, Pearl and Ernie. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Dian; children: Dawn (Dave), Jayne (Wayne), Bonnie (Dean), and Vaughn; grandchildren: Robbi, Thomas, Dayla, Dave, Joel, Amber, Blaine, Katie, Korey, Dustin, Julie, Randi, Matt, Mark, Bree, Cody and Katie; great-grandchildren: Sadie, Kamden, Aybree, Emma, Jase, Bryce, Olivia, and Elinor; along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. "We'll see you, be good." -Ross Arthur Words are inadequate for what we feel as a family, all the help, food, flowers, kind words, lots of hugs. Thank you for being you. Dian & Family Published in Humboldt Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close