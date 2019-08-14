Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross RENNEBERG. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

RENNEBERG : Ross April 7, 1965 - July 29, 2019 Ross was born to Diane (nee Krentz) and Mathias Renneberg on April 7, 1965, in Humboldt, Sask. He grew up in Bruno, attending school there and working at Hillcrest Farms, playing broomball and some hockey too. Ross grew up loving the outdoors and sports like camping, fishing and golfing. To begin his career in welding he completed the Kelsey Welding Course and started with Decca Industries and Prairie Machine. Ross later worked at Cogema Mclean Lake, numerous other mines and the tar sands in Fort McMurray and most recently McArthur River. After meeting Nancy while curling, the two became high school sweethearts and were married in Pilger, Sask. on August 1, 1987. Together they had four children, Rachel, Rebecca, Mathias and Catherine and by 2000, Ross and Nancy moved from Saskatoon to an acreage near Bruno where Ross started his welding business and began farming. Ross was an active Lion's Club member and he made time for his family and friends. He shared his passion for the outdoors with his own family through numerous trips and fun times on the farm and enjoying fishing and camping trips together. Ross will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his four children and one grandson: Rachel (Matt) Siltala and son Hunter, Rebecca (Simon) Byrnes, Matthias Renneberg and Catherine Renneberg; his mother and stepfather, Diane (Krentz) and Ken Megyesi; his mother-in-law, Marcella (Wally) Sarauer; his brothers: Randy (Susan) Renneberg and Dean (Janelle) Renneberg; stepbrothers: Scott (Kim) Megyesi, Darwin (Becky) Megyesi, and Waylon Megyesi; special friend, Janice Martin; brothers-and-sisters-in-law: Barry (Joan) Pomedli, Kathleen (Terry) Ozmun, Rita (Roland) Denis, Robert (Donna) Pomedli, Glenda (Dan) Frey, Anita (Gordie) Leuschen, Trevor (Brenda) Pomedli, Valerie (Stan) Rohel, Lenore (Barry) Wourms, and by numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Ross is predeceased by his wife of 30 years, Nancy (nee Pomedli) Renneberg (2017), his father Mathias Renneberg, (1982), his maternal grandparents, Peter and Catherine (Roth) Krentz and by his paternal grandparents, Theodore and Lucy (Lepinski) Renneberg. A Prayer Service was held for Ross on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., at St. Bruno R.C. Church, Bruno, Sask., presided at by Fr. Pius Schroh. Others taking part were: Rita Denis, scripture reader; Janelle Renneberg and Kim Megyesi, intentions; Janaya Trudel, Anais Perrault and Lisa Anderson, music ministry. A Funeral Mass was offered for Ross on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Bruno R.C. Church, celebrated by Fr. Pius Schroh and concelebrated by Fr. Ephraim Mensah and Fr. Cosmas Epiphano. Others taking part were: Barry Pomedli, crossbearer; Dexter Rohel and Maston Rohel, altar servers; Janice Martin and Catherine Renneberg, scripture readers; Kathleen Ozmun and Jennifer Ozmun, intentions; Randy Renneberg and Dean Renneberg, giftbearers; Lenore Wourms, Eucharistic Minister; Luke Megyesi, Paige Megyesi, Valerie Rohel and Glenda Frey, memorial table attendants; Meagan Renneberg, Gavin Renneberg, Harrison Rohel and Theodore Rohel, ushers. Music ministry was provided by Janaya Trudel, Anais Perrault and Jenny Connelly. Members of the Bruno Lions Club acted as Honor Guard. Active Pallbearers were Harley Leniuk, Kevin Martin, Mitchell Ozmun, Joshua Renneberg, Justin Renneberg, Kirk Megyesi and Dominic Rohel. Interment followed at St. Bruno R.C. Cemetery, Bruno, Sask. The Memorial Luncheon was held at the Bruno Lions Club Multi-Use Facility where Terry Ozmun and Roland Denis delivered the eulogy. Memorial donations may be directed either to the St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church Fund, (c/o P.O. Box 328, Bruno, SK, S0K 0S0), or to the , (c/o #101-440 2nd Avenue North, Saskatoon, SK, S7K 2C3). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





