BELCHAMBER: Ryan Reginald May 7, 1961 - August 21, 2019 Ryan Reginald Belchamber passed away on August 21, 2019 in Leduc, AB, at the age of 58, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Cheryl (Nicholson) with whom he shared over four decades. Ryan was born on May 7, 1961 in Porcupine Plain, SK. He was the second child of four for Mavis and the late Michael Belchamber. He attended school in Carragana and Porcupine when he wasn't working on the family farm. When farming got tough, he moved his family to Lodgepole, Alberta in 1987 and worked in the logging industry. After the logging contracts fazed out he bought a semi and hauled oilfield/logging equipment then went on to consulting in the patch in Fort McMurray. His last job was working for an amazing oil company in Whitecourt where he was able to see lots of wildlife. We will miss the pictures he use to send us. Whether on the farm or at work, he was a jack of all trades and could do anything. One of his biggest joys was being a father and grandfather to Nicole (Ryan) and Taylor, Hannah, and Kiley; and Michael (Kansas) and Austin and Lily. He enjoyed shooting guns (he loved his 45 Long Colt Henry) and building bike parts on his son's lathe. With his son Michael, they did 8 bike trips totaling over 50,000 km, hitting 22 states and 5 provinces. He loved his Harley. Ryan also enjoyed camping, fishing, quadding, boating and traveling, Ryan is predeceased by his father Michael. He is survived by his wife and children, his mother (Mavis), brother Vance (Jocelyn), sister Shannon (Donald Paquette), youngest brother Dana, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunties and uncles. Ryan was also so loved by his inlaws, Robert and Irene Nicholson, Bob (Colette), Wayne (Laura), Trevor (Tiffany), and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother-in-law Dennis. Ryan will be remembered for being one of the most selfless people on the planet. He touched so many people with his kindness and helpfulness plus had an amazing funny side. He always had a precious story to tell and will be so missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. A celebration of life was held on August 23. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Cross Cancer Clinic in Edmonton





