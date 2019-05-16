Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Pronvch. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

PRONYCH : Scott Ryan May 1, 1971 - April 29, 2019 It is with broken hearts the family of Scott Pronych of Lake Lenore, SK announce his passing on Monday, April 29, 2019. He was 47 years of age. Scott was born to Joseph and Florence (nee Gunther) Pronych on May 1, 1971 in Esterhazy, SK. The family relocated several times during his childhood, finally settling in Lake Lenore in 1985. It was here that Scott created life long friendships and the place he called home. After Scott graduated from Lake Lenore School, he completed his Commercial Cooking certification at Kelsey Institute in Saskatoon and three-year apprenticeship at the Saskatoon Inn. He earned his journeymen certificate and became a Red Seal certified chef and began working at the Radisson Hotel. Scott's passion for cooking started at a very early age and his love of sharing food and feeding others continued until his death. Scott changed careers in 1999 and began working at the Federal Penitentiary in Prince Albert, SK and was a proud member of the Correctional Officers of Canada for twenty years. Once at the "Pen" he found another family with his co-workers and shared his knowledge and created endless memories with his "old school guard ways". Scott was a protector and his career gave him the ability to carry that out. Scott had a passion for hunting, fishing and the camaraderie that came along with it. He had many great hunting and fishing trips with his brothers, family and friends. Scott also loved traveling, collecting antiques and working on projects while entertaining visitors in his shop. Just like his dad, Scott made friends with everyone he met. His friends became like family and they knew they could rely on his help for anything, a great meal anytime and the occasional call to pick up an antique he bought on Kijiji. Family was important to Scott and he loved them very dearly. Scott's mother, Florence, was the first love of his life and he enjoyed spending his days helping her and driving her crazy with his antics. Scott's dad was his idol and he always tried to follow in his footsteps. Evan and Doran, his brothers, were his first friends and fishing partners, this involved laughter, fights and their mother's peacekeeping. Scott's love and pride for his nephews and nieces was always evident and he loved to spoil them with cash, candy and questionable lessons. In 2015 on a plane to Mexico, Scott met the second love of his life, Tammy. Over the next few years they created a life and home together in Lake Lenore. They spent their time with friends and family, traveling, facetiming, arguing and fixing things that one of them broke. In 2016, Tammy's granddaughter Ivy was born, and Scott became a proud and loving papa to his "my girl". He always wanted to share his endless love and time whether in bouncy castles, watching Netflix on his phone or eating ice cream for breakfast. Scott will be remembered for his generosity, stubbornness and his love of visiting and a good argument. His lasting legacy will be the lessons he left us with: Love your family; Make memories with your friends; Enjoy life until your last day. Scott will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his mother Florence (nee Gunther) Pronych of Lake Lenore; brothers, Evan (Lana) Pronych and family Abbie, Justin and Ryland and Doran (Sherri) Pronych and family Mason and Summer; his loving companion, Tammy Riel; and her family, daughters Jade (Brock) and Jenna and grandchildren Matthew, Leo and Scott's special little Ivy. Scott was predeceased by his father, Joseph Pronych; parental grandparents Mike and Jenny Pronych; and maternal grandparents Otto and Lydia Gunther. A Funeral Service was held at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Lake Lenore, SK on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., celebrated by Fr. Anthony Atter. Others taking part were: Mason Pronych, crossbearer; Jenny Weber and Dawn Devine, scripture readers; Ellie Bacala, intentions; Cathy Gerwing and Ruth Brinkman, memorial table attendants; Justin Pronych and Ryland Pronych, urnbearers. An honor guard was formed by correctional officers from Saskatchewan Pentiteniary Prince Albert and Regional Psychiatric Centre Saskatoon. Honorary pallbearers were "All those who shared in Scott's life". Interment followed at St. Anthony's R.C. Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be directed to River Valley Resilience Retreat for Correctional Officers #5 - 210 15th St. E Prince Albert, SK S6V 1G2 or St. Anthony's R.C. Church Fund P.O. Box 62 Lake Lenore, SK S0K 2J0. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114)





