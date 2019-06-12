Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shannon Nienaber. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

NIENABER : Shannon Rae April 11, 1969 - June 3, 2019 It is with broken hearts that the family of Shannon Nienaber of Humboldt, SK, (and formerly of Tisdale, SK), announces her death at Humboldt District Hospital on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the age of 50 years. Shannon was born on April 11, 1969, to Gordon and Maureen (nee Davison) Lustig in Tisdale, SK. She was the youngest and the 'baby' in the family of five siblings, and remained that way until her death. Her father, Gord, affectionately referred to her as his 'baby' even when she was an adult. Shannon loved animals as a child and that love remained with her into adulthood. She always had a cat or a dog as a pet. Shannon attended Tisdale Composite High School and met the love of her life, Kenny, in 1992. They got married in 1993 and settled in Tisdale. Shannon and Kenny had three children: Blake (1995), Brendan (1997) and Logan (2002). Shannon's boys were her world and she was a devoted mother. She would sacrifice anything for the ones that she loved, especially her family. Her infectious and beautiful smile will be missed by all who knew her. Shannon will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her husband of 25 years, Kenny Nienaber; and their children: Blake (Kelsey), Brendan, and Logan. Shannon is also survived by her mother, Maureen (nee Davison) Lustig; brother, Randy (Colleen) Lustig; sisters: Laurie (Al) Lustig, Kathy (Mark) Flinsky, and Maureen (Bernie) Boyes; and by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Gordon Lustig. Shannon's Funeral Mass was offered at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, SK, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu. Others taking part were: Lauryn Nienaber, crossbearer; Brooklyn Ulrich and Mathew Doepker, scripture readers; Kaitlin Schmitt, intentions; Jordan Nienaber and Evan Nienaber, giftbearers; Hannah Wiest and Danny Wiest, memorial table attendants. The eulogy was delivered by Kenny Nienaber. Honorary pallbearers were Michael Nienaber, Brad Nienaber, Adam Lustig, Joseph Hellyer, Matthew Fox, and Rebecca Carson. Interment followed at St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery, Humboldt, SK. Memorial donations may be directed to the Humboldt S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 3942, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114)





: Shannon Rae April 11, 1969 - June 3, 2019 It is with broken hearts that the family of Shannon Nienaber of Humboldt, SK, (and formerly of Tisdale, SK), announces her death at Humboldt District Hospital on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the age of 50 years. Shannon was born on April 11, 1969, to Gordon and Maureen (nee Davison) Lustig in Tisdale, SK. She was the youngest and the 'baby' in the family of five siblings, and remained that way until her death. Her father, Gord, affectionately referred to her as his 'baby' even when she was an adult. Shannon loved animals as a child and that love remained with her into adulthood. She always had a cat or a dog as a pet. Shannon attended Tisdale Composite High School and met the love of her life, Kenny, in 1992. They got married in 1993 and settled in Tisdale. Shannon and Kenny had three children: Blake (1995), Brendan (1997) and Logan (2002). Shannon's boys were her world and she was a devoted mother. She would sacrifice anything for the ones that she loved, especially her family. Her infectious and beautiful smile will be missed by all who knew her. Shannon will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her husband of 25 years, Kenny Nienaber; and their children: Blake (Kelsey), Brendan, and Logan. Shannon is also survived by her mother, Maureen (nee Davison) Lustig; brother, Randy (Colleen) Lustig; sisters: Laurie (Al) Lustig, Kathy (Mark) Flinsky, and Maureen (Bernie) Boyes; and by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Gordon Lustig. Shannon's Funeral Mass was offered at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, SK, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu. Others taking part were: Lauryn Nienaber, crossbearer; Brooklyn Ulrich and Mathew Doepker, scripture readers; Kaitlin Schmitt, intentions; Jordan Nienaber and Evan Nienaber, giftbearers; Hannah Wiest and Danny Wiest, memorial table attendants. The eulogy was delivered by Kenny Nienaber. Honorary pallbearers were Michael Nienaber, Brad Nienaber, Adam Lustig, Joseph Hellyer, Matthew Fox, and Rebecca Carson. Interment followed at St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery, Humboldt, SK. Memorial donations may be directed to the Humboldt S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 3942, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Published in Humboldt Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close