Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheldon Sperling. View Sign In Memoriam

SPERLING: Sheldon April 12, 1969 - July 26, 2013 One Wish I wish I had some time with you To walk among the stars To hold your hand and see your face And ask you how you are. I'd tell you how things are going here and say how I miss you so And then there'd be that moment when I wouldn't want to let you go. But I know that I would have to As I'd give you a kiss and then I'd wish that heaven allowed visitors So I could come back and see you again. Love & miss you, Susan, Jessi, Jaymond & Abbie





Sheldon April 12, 1969 - July 26, 2013 One Wish I wish I had some time with you To walk among the stars To hold your hand and see your face And ask you how you are. I'd tell you how things are going here and say how I miss you so And then there'd be that moment when I wouldn't want to let you go. But I know that I would have to As I'd give you a kiss and then I'd wish that heaven allowed visitors So I could come back and see you again. Love & miss you, Susan, Jessi, Jaymond & Abbie Published in Humboldt Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close