SPERLING: Sheldon April 12, 1969 - July 26, 2013 One Wish I wish I had some time with you To walk among the stars To hold your hand and see your face And ask you how you are. I'd tell you how things are going here and say how I miss you so And then there'd be that moment when I wouldn't want to let you go. But I know that I would have to As I'd give you a kiss and then I'd wish that heaven allowed visitors So I could come back and see you again. Love & miss you, Susan, Jessi, Jaymond & Abbie
Published in Humboldt Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019