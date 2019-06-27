Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelia Painter. View Sign Service Information Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home Box 2889 Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-1622 Obituary

: Sheila Rose Elizabeth Nov. 19, 1951 - Jun. 10, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Sheila Painter, 67 years of Humboldt, on June 10, 2019 at Humboldt District Hospital.Sheila left us as she lived; quietly, peacefully, and full of grace, surrounded by loved ones. On November 19, 1951, Sheila was born to Norman and Marie (nee Schwartz) Painter at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Humboldt. She was the third of eight children. Sheila grew up on the family farm north of St. Gregor and attended Arress Country School to grade 3, Annaheim School for grade 4, and from then until grade 9 at Muenster School. After leaving school, she waitressed at B&W in Watson and Skyline in Humboldt, she truly loved both jobs. From 1970 to 1982, Sheila was married to Leo Bregenser. They lived in Calgary, where they had two children, Alice and Jason, and later on became a step-mother to Sandy and Sharon. Sheila was a homemaker for several years. During this time, Sheila found her true passion as an artist. She painted many beautiful oil and acrylic paintings, and did many drawings. All of which are cherished by all those lucky enough to receive them. Later on she also created many keepsake boxes built from picture frame mouldings, which she sold and gifted. Sheila also used her amazing creativity to make and decorate many cakes for weddings and other special occasions. Using her natural creative talents, she worked as an accomplished professional picture framer in Calgary for many years. She was well known and sought out for this talent within the Calgary Art Community. In 2004, Sheila was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer and was told that she only had 2 years to live. However, Sheila did not accept this; she knew that she still had grandbabies to meet! We were blessed with 15 more years and she was right; the grandbabies did come! Autum, Andrew, Bella and Jayden, the light of her life! Sheila will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her mother Marie; daughter Alice (Fernando) Gaspar and daughter Bella of St. Gregor; son Jason (Brenda) Bregenser and children Autum, Andrew, and Jayden of Calgary, AB; step-children Sandy (Glen) Shultz and Sharon (Glen) Abell; siblings Brian, Judy, Marvin, Keith (Glenda), Kevin (Suzanne), Larry (Audrey), and Linda; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and even a great great nephew. Sheila was predeceased by her father Norman. A Celebration of Sheila's life was held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the St. Gregor Hall. Memorial donations in Sheila's memory may be made to the Humboldt & District Museum & Gallery or the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation: General Fund. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, Humboldt (306-682-1622). Published in East Central Trader from June 27 to June 28, 2019

