MARKOWSKI : Sophia Jul. 14, 1926 - Feb. 26, 2019 Sophia (nee Zaparaniuk) Markowski of Central Parkland Lodge, Lanigan, SK, (and formerly of LeRoy, SK), passed away at Royal University Hospital, Saskatoon, SK, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was 92 years of age. Sophia was born to Fred and Domka (nee Labuik) Zaparaniuk on July 14, 1926, at home on their farm near Janow Corners, SK. She was raised in the Weirdale area and attended Weirdale School. After leaving school, Sophia was employed at Holy Family Hospital in Prince Albert, SK. On November 2, 1947, she married Peter J. Markowski. Throughout their lives together, they lived in Shellbrook, Lone Rock and LeRoy, and raised their two daughters, Barbara and Bernice. After raising her family, Sophia worked in the LeRoy Post Office and eventually became Post Mistress, a position she held until retiring in 1990. Her first husband Peter passed away in 1986. On February 25, 1991, Sophia married Murray Dennis, but was widowed again in 1994. Over the years she pursued her passions of quilting, sewing, playing cards, reading, and doing puzzles. She was a member of the United Church Women (UCW) and of the Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Sophia will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Barbara Hans (Murray Griffiths) of Largo, FL; former son-in-law, Ron Hans of Largo, FL; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Tracy (James) Painter of Watson, SK, and daughter Jane Painter; Blaine Zentner of LeRoy, SK; Lesley Zentner (Chris Siroski) of St. Gregor, SK, and children Aubrey Siroski, and Brantley Siroski, and Lindsey (Brett) Walker of Burlington, ON; one brother, Steve Zaparaniuk of Esterhazy, SK. She was predeceased by her first husband, Peter J. Markowski (November 30, 1986); second husband, Murray Dennis (April 8, 1994); numerous brothers and sisters; daughter, Bernice Zentner (June 19, 2014); and by her son-in-law, Dwaine Zentner (November 20, 2008). The United Funeral Service was held at Holy Rosary R.C. Church, LeRoy, on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Jeanette Warrian. Scripture readers were Greg Johb and Murray Griffiths, and the eulogy was delivered by Steve Zaparaniuk. Music ministry was provided by Leona Wakelam and Dulcie Kirzinger. Memorial table attendant was Kelli Timmerman. Honorary pallbearers were Jane Painter, Aubrey Siroski, and Brantley Siroski. Active pallbearers were Blaine Zentner, Chris Siroski, James Painter, Brett Walker, Greg Johb, and Alvin Richels. Interment followed at LeRoy Public Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Avenue, Saskatoon, SK, Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK, S7K 1V9. Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114)





627 - 7th Street

Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0

(306) 682-4114 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in East Central Trader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019

