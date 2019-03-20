Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sybil Zibin. View Sign

ZIBIN : Sybil Sept. 4, 1921 - Mar. 6, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the recent passing of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Sybil, at the age of 97 years. At the last, she was a resident of the Quill Plains Centennial Lodge in Watson, Saskatchewan. Sybil was born to Mike Zarchekoff and Pearl Konkin (Postnikoff) in Saskatoon, SK. She lived her early years in Blaine Lake, SK where she attended school. She then moved to Daphne, SK with Pearl and Max Bayduk where she attended and graduated from Rosebush School. She grew up with her sister, Angeline, and brother, Alfred, working in the Daphne Store and on the farm. After graduation, she attended the Scott Business College in Saskatoon. During the war, she worked in Toronto at the McColl-Frontenac Oil Company as a stenographer. Upon returning to Watson, she worked in Humboldt at the Humboldt Creamery and then at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in Watson and Naicam. From a prior marriage, she had one daughter, Karen Sandra. In 1959, she married Mack Zibin and they moved to Spalding. Along with Mack, they farmed at Quill Lake, had an antique business called Silver Plow Antiques and even operated a market garden for ten years. Many people will remember Sybil from auction sales and farmers' markets throughout the province. She was a very outgoing person and made friends and many acquaintances no matter where she travelled. She was also very active in the United Church Women's and was the secretary-treasurer for the Spalding United Church for many years. Family was everything to Sybil. She was never happier than when she was surrounded by her nieces, nephews and cousins, and then her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In the early days, there were many fishing parties at Lake Edward and Kipabiskau where they built a cabin. Grandma's farm was always the best place to visit because there were sure to be kittens of all sorts and many places to explore. She was a kid at heart when she was with the little ones and loved them dearly! Mother was the last of her generation. She is survived by the Postnikoff cousins in Saskatoon who are slightly younger than herself. She was predeceased by her parents many years ago. Mack passed away in 2006. Angeline and Alfred and their spouses also passed away many years ago. Close to her heart was her daughter, Dr. Karen McDaniel, now retired and living in Calgary. Sybil also leaves to mourn her grandchildren and great-grandchildren plus the Zarchekoff and Zibin nephews and nieces. Adam Ryan (Shauna) McDaniel with Brielle of Calgary; Liana Pearl (Mark) Fassina with William and Pearl of Victoria, BC; Laurel Sandra McDaniel of Perth, WA, Australia; James McDaniel and Ninfa Ferrer of Calgary; along with Rod, Greg, and Bob Zarchekoff and their families of Calgary and Canmore, Alberta. The family would like to give many thanks to all of the staff of the Quill Plains Centennial Lodge for the care and attention that Sybil received during her years there. She was happy being there because people remembered her and often stopped for a visit. She had many dear friends who would stop by especially Jean Kuznitsoff and Olga Kautz who never forgot her. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Malinoski and Danyluik Funeral Home in Humboldt, SK. All friends and acquaintances are invited to attend. Rev. Brenda Curtis will be officiating with lunch following. A commemorative bench is being planned for the Watson Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Malinoski & Danyluik Funeral Home, Humboldt (306-682-1622).





