Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvester Matalski. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

MATALSKI; Sylvester Raymond Jan 18, 1924 – Dec 18, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Syl Matalski. He slipped away peacefully in the early hours of the morning on December 18, 2019, at Humboldt District Hospital, Humboldt, SK. He was 95 years of age. Syl was born at Lake Lenore, SK, and grew up in the Verndale area. He attended school at Marywood. Syl farmed for most of his life in the Verndale area and later worked for the RM of Humboldt until his retirement. He married Annie on July 21, 1989. Together they enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling. Syl was a huge Toronto Blue Jays fan, and will be remembered for his sense of humour, love of life and his warm heart. Syl is survived by his loving wife, Annie; stepdaughter, Delphine (Arlen) Mason; granddaughter, Candace Burkart; and sister, Agnes Matalski; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his sisters, Marion Matalski and Clara Meszaros; brothers-in-law, Rudy Meszaros and Clarence Matalski; and nephews, Terry Matalski and Lyle Matalski. A Prayer Service was held for Sylvester on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, SK, presided over by Janice Dobmeier. Others taking part were: Darlene Cash, organist; Murray Meszaros and Bradley Gaetz, scripture readers. The Funeral Mass was offered on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, SK, con-celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu and Fr. Demetrius Wasylyniuk, OSB. Others taking part were: Aaron Meszaros, crossbearer; Elizabeth Meszaros and Alaina Elias; scripture readers; Janine Peesker, intentions; Terry Meszaros and Janine Peesker, giftbearers; Pat Gaetz and Jane Dagelis, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided by members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, directed by Loretta Schugmann, accompanied by organist, Marie Aubin, with special music by Wanda and Neil Bortis. Active pallbearers were: Adam Meszaros, Dylan Peesker, Andy Peesker, Doug Meszaros, Jeff Matalski, Murray Meszaros, Bradley Gaetz, and Daniel Berscheid. Interment followed at St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery and a memorial luncheon was held in the St. Augustine Parish Hall. Memorial donations may be directed either to Memorial Masses or to the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation - Palliative Care Unit, (c/o P.O. Box 1740, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





Sylvester Raymond Jan 18, 1924 – Dec 18, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Syl Matalski. He slipped away peacefully in the early hours of the morning on December 18, 2019, at Humboldt District Hospital, Humboldt, SK. He was 95 years of age. Syl was born at Lake Lenore, SK, and grew up in the Verndale area. He attended school at Marywood. Syl farmed for most of his life in the Verndale area and later worked for the RM of Humboldt until his retirement. He married Annie on July 21, 1989. Together they enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling. Syl was a huge Toronto Blue Jays fan, and will be remembered for his sense of humour, love of life and his warm heart. Syl is survived by his loving wife, Annie; stepdaughter, Delphine (Arlen) Mason; granddaughter, Candace Burkart; and sister, Agnes Matalski; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his sisters, Marion Matalski and Clara Meszaros; brothers-in-law, Rudy Meszaros and Clarence Matalski; and nephews, Terry Matalski and Lyle Matalski. A Prayer Service was held for Sylvester on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, SK, presided over by Janice Dobmeier. Others taking part were: Darlene Cash, organist; Murray Meszaros and Bradley Gaetz, scripture readers. The Funeral Mass was offered on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, SK, con-celebrated by Fr. Joseph Salihu and Fr. Demetrius Wasylyniuk, OSB. Others taking part were: Aaron Meszaros, crossbearer; Elizabeth Meszaros and Alaina Elias; scripture readers; Janine Peesker, intentions; Terry Meszaros and Janine Peesker, giftbearers; Pat Gaetz and Jane Dagelis, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided by members of the St. Augustine Parish Funeral Choir, directed by Loretta Schugmann, accompanied by organist, Marie Aubin, with special music by Wanda and Neil Bortis. Active pallbearers were: Adam Meszaros, Dylan Peesker, Andy Peesker, Doug Meszaros, Jeff Matalski, Murray Meszaros, Bradley Gaetz, and Daniel Berscheid. Interment followed at St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery and a memorial luncheon was held in the St. Augustine Parish Hall. Memorial donations may be directed either to Memorial Masses or to the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation - Palliative Care Unit, (c/o P.O. Box 1740, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Published in East Central Trader from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close