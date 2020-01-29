Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tena Richels. View Sign Obituary

RICHELS: Tena (nee Glowa), age 90 years, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, January 10, 2020, at her residence, Dinsdale Personal Care Home in Brandon.



Tena was born on May 14, 1929, in Alonsa, MB. Beloved wife of the late Leon Richels, Tena was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a remarkable cook that loved preparing meals for her family and friends. Her homemade perogies and cabbage rolls will always be remembered as the very best, as stated by her grandchildren many times. Tena had a heart of gold; she was kind and gentle; a gift any son or daughter would want. She expressed her love for her husband and children in a way that made them know she cared so deeply. The only time we knew Mom was a bit upset was when she started talking in Ukrainian. She was a very strong woman who would keep on going no matter what stood in her way.



Tena is survived by her children, Heather Lariviere, Allan (Marlene) Richels, Michael Richels, Angela Richels, Corrine (Ritchie) Jacobson, and Lee (Nancy) Richels; sister, Hattie Misiuda; fourteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Leon Richels, on December 8, 2019; parents, Eva and Samuel Glowa; daughter, Patricia Parr; infant son, Lionel; son-in-law, Roger Lariviere; sisters, Katie, Mary, Anne, and Jean; and brothers, Roman, George, Steven, Jim, Bill, and John. Although she could not tell us, the loss of Dad just one month ago was too much for her to bear and it brings us comfort to know they are now together again.



Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church in Brandon on Friday, January 17, 2020, with Rev. Fr. John Okosun as celebrant. Pallbearers were grandchildren Derek Richels, Rene Lariviere, Brenden Richels, Chad Jacobson, Mark Jacobson, and Carlin Konkin. Interment was at Souris Glenwood Cemetery, Souris, MB. The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Rev. Fr. John Okosun, St. Augustine's Church, choir, organist, parishioners, and all those who attended and left condolences, gifts, cards, and tributes. The family would also like to thank all the staff at Dinsdale Personal Care Home that provided the care and comfort mom received during her final days and as a resident over the past five and a half years. For those who desire, donations in memory of Tena may be made to Knights of Columbus or St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church, 327-4th Street, Brandon, MB R7A 3H1; the Alzheimer Society of Manitoba, Unit 4B - 457-9th Street, Brandon, MB R7A 1K2; or charity of one's choice.



Expressions of sympathy may be made at



We are sure that Heaven has accepted her with open arms. Rest in peace Mom. Until we meet again!

RICHELS: Tena (nee Glowa), age 90 years, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, January 10, 2020, at her residence, Dinsdale Personal Care Home in Brandon.Tena was born on May 14, 1929, in Alonsa, MB. Beloved wife of the late Leon Richels, Tena was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a remarkable cook that loved preparing meals for her family and friends. Her homemade perogies and cabbage rolls will always be remembered as the very best, as stated by her grandchildren many times. Tena had a heart of gold; she was kind and gentle; a gift any son or daughter would want. She expressed her love for her husband and children in a way that made them know she cared so deeply. The only time we knew Mom was a bit upset was when she started talking in Ukrainian. She was a very strong woman who would keep on going no matter what stood in her way.Tena is survived by her children, Heather Lariviere, Allan (Marlene) Richels, Michael Richels, Angela Richels, Corrine (Ritchie) Jacobson, and Lee (Nancy) Richels; sister, Hattie Misiuda; fourteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Leon Richels, on December 8, 2019; parents, Eva and Samuel Glowa; daughter, Patricia Parr; infant son, Lionel; son-in-law, Roger Lariviere; sisters, Katie, Mary, Anne, and Jean; and brothers, Roman, George, Steven, Jim, Bill, and John. Although she could not tell us, the loss of Dad just one month ago was too much for her to bear and it brings us comfort to know they are now together again.Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church in Brandon on Friday, January 17, 2020, with Rev. Fr. John Okosun as celebrant. Pallbearers were grandchildren Derek Richels, Rene Lariviere, Brenden Richels, Chad Jacobson, Mark Jacobson, and Carlin Konkin. Interment was at Souris Glenwood Cemetery, Souris, MB. The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Rev. Fr. John Okosun, St. Augustine's Church, choir, organist, parishioners, and all those who attended and left condolences, gifts, cards, and tributes. The family would also like to thank all the staff at Dinsdale Personal Care Home that provided the care and comfort mom received during her final days and as a resident over the past five and a half years. For those who desire, donations in memory of Tena may be made to Knights of Columbus or St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church, 327-4th Street, Brandon, MB R7A 3H1; the Alzheimer Society of Manitoba, Unit 4B - 457-9th Street, Brandon, MB R7A 1K2; or charity of one's choice.Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.memorieschapel.com We are sure that Heaven has accepted her with open arms. Rest in peace Mom. Until we meet again! Published in Humboldt Journal from Jan. 29 to Feb. 27, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Humboldt Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close