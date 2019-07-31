Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Loxterkamp. View Sign In Memoriam

In loving memory of our Husband, Father, Grandfather, Terry, who passed away August 3, 2014 To lose someone we loved so much Brings pain beyond belief, There are no words to ease our pain Our sadness and our grief. We feel we've lost someone so close So wonderful and dear, We think about your special ways And wish that you were near. But although you have left this world You'll stay within our hearts Guiding like an Angel Even though we are apart. For love is everlasting And so are our memories - Your legacy that's always there To light the way for us. Missing you everyday, Sharon, Megan, Tyler, Brynlee, Kayla, Nathan, Aileen, Isaac, Mia, Thea and Jesse Published in Humboldt Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019

