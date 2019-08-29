Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa McLeod. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

MCLEOD: Theresa Mary Dec. 27, 1925 - Aug. 11, 2019 Theresa Mary (nee Dodd) McLeod of Watson, Sask., passed away at her residence on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was 93 years of age. Theresa, the fifth child of William and Maude (nee LaLonde) Dodd, was born on December 27, 1925, in Sinnett, Sask. She attended the Loyola Public and the Loyola Continuation Schools in Sinnett and later studied to be a certified teacher through Normal School in Saskatoon. Theresa first started teaching in a rural school in Attica and later came to Clear view to begin teaching there and at this time she met Bryce in 1948. The couple married on October 17, 1949, and settled in the Spalding area. Their life was blessed by the lives of their six children and they farmed together until Bryce's passing in 1975. Theresa moved from the farm to Watson and worked for eight years with the dietary staff of the Watson Union Hospital until her retirement. She became very involved in the New Horizons Club in Watson and was a member of the Daphne Willing Workers. Music was a great passion for Theresa, she sang for many years in the local choir and played both the guitar and the piano. Along with creating beautiful paintings and cheering on her 'Blue Jays', Theresa was an avid and accomplished card player, and of all the card games she loved to play, her favorite was bridge. But far and above everything else, Theresa found her true joy in spending time with her family and everyone will remember stopping by to share a visit, complete with treats, like ice-cream and candy. Theresa will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her six children and their families: Marion (+Bill) Green, and family, Glenda (Angelica) Green, Kendra (Aaron) and Shondra, and Shannon (Jason) Friesen and Hannah, Ethan, and Lincoln; Lloyd (Shirley) McLeod and family, Laurie (Ashley) Reschny, Garrett (Kiana), and Shelby, Jody (Dave) McLeod and Amanda Howe and Michael Howe, and Robert (Leslie) McLeod and Conner and Robyn; Bonnie (Bill) Lax and family, (+Tom) (Angela) Lax, Curtis (Kaylea) Lax and Ben, Quentin, and Maggie, and Robbie (Rhonda) Lax, Carson, and Dylan; Judy (Eugene) Eggerman and family, David (Beth) Eggerman, Kiara, Rylan, and Connor, Joe (Raime) Eggerman, Luke and Jake, Dale (Jenny) Eggerman, Kymer and Kenlee, Gene (Glynnis) Eggerman and Nolan, and Lisa Eggerman; Gordon McLeod and Oleksandra Muzh and family Cortlen, (Amy) McLeod and Lewis, and Anndi McLeod; Lorne (Cheryl) McLeod and Mac and Loryl. Theresa is predeceased by her husband, Bryce (1975); her parents, William and Maude (nee LaLonde) Dodd; her parents-in-law, Wes and Ada McLeod; her brothers, Bill Dodd, Tom Dodd and Ted (Emily) Dodd; her sister, Laura (George) Scott; her son-in-law, Thomas 'Bill' Green; and by her grandson, Tom Lax. A Prayer Service was held for Theresa on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., in Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Watson, Sask., presided at by Milt Kerpan and Brad Gaetz. Others taking part were: Shannon Friesen and Anndi McLeod, scripture readers; Curtis Lax and Gene Eggerman, eulogists. The Funeral Mass was offered for Theresa on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Watson, Sask., celebrated by Fr. Francis Akomeah. Others taking part were: Joe Eggerman, crossbearer; Shannon Friesen and Anndi McLeod, scripture readers; Dale Eggerman, intentions; Lisa Eggerman and Loryl McLeod, giftbearers; Robert McLeod and Jody McLeod, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided by: Laurie Sproule, organist; Dan Schmitz, soloist; and Members of the Sacred Heart Parish Choir. Active pallbearers were: Glenda Green, David Eggerman, Cortlen McLeod, Laurie Reschny, Robbie Lax, and Mac McLeod. Honorary pallbearers were "All those who shared in Theresa's life." Interment followed at Clear view Cemetery, Daphne District, Sask. Memorial donations may be directed either to Watson New Horizons Club, (c/o P.O. Box 237, Watson, SK, S0K 4V0), or to the Clear view Cemetery Fund, (c/o Watson, SK, S0K 4V0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 2379, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0. (306-682-4114)





