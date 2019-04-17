Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Todd Schuler. View Sign

SCHULER : Todd Rodney Oct. 21, 1966 - Apr. 3, 2019 It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that the family of Todd Rodney Schuler of Humboldt, SK, announces his premature death on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the University of Alberta Hospital, Edmonton, AB. He was 52 years of age. Todd was born on October 21, 1966, to Karl and Jean (nee Andres) Schuler in Humboldt. He grew up on the family farm one-half mile west and one-half mile south of Middle Lake. Todd attended Middle Lake School. During those years, he excelled at all sports and was an all-around athlete. Following his graduation in 1985, he worked briefly at Hoffman Lumber. However, Todd found his true calling when he was employed at Scharf's Funeral Home in Humboldt in January 1987. In 1990, he attained his Saskatchewan Funeral Director status. He was the recipient of the President's Award as the most outstanding graduate. As well, he achieved the highest average for technical proficiency. A move to Kamloops came in 1991, but it was short. Todd's Saskatchewan roots, profession, and a girl named Tanya brought him back to Humboldt. Nineteen-ninety-two was a historic year for Todd and Brad Lefebvre, when on April 15, Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel opened its doors to Humboldt and area, fulfilling a dream of both to serve their community. On July 23, 1994, Todd married Tanya Prokosch. Their marriage was blessed with one daughter, Faith, on October 12, 1999. Todd's entrepreneurial spirit led him in another venture with Lyle Haeusler, when they formed Humboldt Lake Resort in 2004. Todd's determined spirit and his love of people made him successful in both business and life. Todd was a great man. He loved his family first and foremost; with his huge heart he had enough love that he shared with the rest of the world. His positive attitude and sense of humor allowed him to make the best of any situation and to face many adversities. In a room full of people, Todd was not a stranger for very long; he would talk to anyone about anything. It was never about him; he always put others first and would always share his smile, a joke, a coffee, a story, a fishing rod, and a hardy handshake or hug to brighten your day. Todd was the first to lend a helping hand. His deep faith was obvious by the way he lived his life - full of love, good morals, humility, kindness, generosity and gratitude. He taught by example and was an inspiration to all whose path he crossed. "Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness!" (Matthew 25:21). Todd will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife of 24 years, Tanya (nee Prokosch) Schuler, their daughter Faith Schuler, his mother Jean (nee Andres) Schuler, his brother James (Paula) Schuler and family Seth, Jayna and Gabe, and his mother-in-law Antoinette (nee Korte) Prokosch, all of Humboldt; brother-in-law, Rick (Angie) Prokosch and family Mason and Finn, and sister-in-law, Laura Prokosch, all of Saskatoon, SK; and by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, colleagues, and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Karl Schuler (April 4, 2016); and by his father-in-law, Ken Prokosch (May 23, 2004). Todd's Celebration of Life was held at St. Augustine R.C. Church, Humboldt, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Fr. Joseph Salihu and Fr. Demetrius Wasylyniuk, OSB. Others taking part were: Glenn Dobmeier, crossbearer; Janice Dobmeier and James Wassermann, scripture readers; Kaitlin Prokosch, intentions; Verna McFarlane, psalmist; Janie Taphorn, Theresa Niekamp, Stephanie Schmidt, Lesley Nordick and Suzanne Taphorn, memorial table attendants. Music ministry was provided by pianist/organist Denise Germain. Special music was performed by Faith Schuler. Honorary pallbearers were "all those whose lives were touched by Todd". Active pallbearers were members of Todd's Schuler-Lefebvre Family. Interment followed at St. Augustine R.C. Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to either the Humboldt District Hospital Foundation Cardiac Endowment Fund (P.O. Box 1740, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0) or Mazankowski Heart Institute (8440 112th Street N.W., Edmonton, AB, T6G 9Z9). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK. (306-682-4114)





627 - 7th Street

Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0

(306) 682-4114 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Humboldt Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019

