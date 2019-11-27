Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tony Borysko. View Sign Service Information Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel 627 - 7th Street Humboldt , SK S0K 2A0 (306)-682-4114 Obituary

; Tony Morris Dec 17, 1973 - Nov 13, 2019 Tony Borysko passed away peacefully at Royal University Hospital, Saskatoon, SK, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was 45 years of age. Tony was born on December 17, 1973, to Morris and Phyllis (nee Pawliw) in Humboldt, SK. He received his education at Bruno School, grew up and worked on the family farm, and then moved to Bruno in 1994. Tony worked at various jobs until an accident, in 1996, caused a physical disability. He resided with his mother in Bruno. The last year of his life he lived at St. Mary's Villa. Tony enjoyed visits and phone calls from friends and relatives. He also enjoyed working on his laptop computer and listening to music. Tony will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Phyllis; brother, David; and by his uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Morris, and grandparents, John and Helen Borysko, and Mike and Dora Pawliw. A Funeral Service was offered for Tony on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK, celebrated by Rev. Mykola Ramanets. Others taking part were: Sylvester Senko, cantor; Amanda Weiman, eulogist; David Borysko, Sheldon Frank, Garth Bendig, Marty Pawliw, Garth Bendig, Marty Pawliw, Jason Moritz, and Kim Haberman, active pallbearers. Interment followed at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. A Funeral Luncheon was held at the Bella Vista Inn, in Humboldt. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Mary's Villa Foundation (Box 1743, Humboldt, SK, S0K 2A0). Schuler-Lefebvre Funeral Chapel, Humboldt, SK (306-682-4114) www.schuler-lefebvrefuneralchapel.com Published in Humboldt Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019

